Amid CEO Pavel Durov's arrest, Telegram may be banned in India if...

Meet woman who rejected Rs 1 crore job offer, then built Rs 50 crore company with Rs 1 lakh from scratch, business is…

Tamil actor, YouTube sensation Bijili Ramesh passes away at 46; his last wish was to act with Rajinikanth

Education

Meet man, tailor's son who sold newspapers, then cracked UPSC by studying from borrowed notes, became IAS with AIR...

Belonging to Madhya Pradesh, Nirish was born into an impoverished family. His father worked as a tailor to fend for the family. Despite the financial problems, Nirish was determined to become an IAS officer.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 05:10 PM IST

Meet man, tailor's son who sold newspapers, then cracked UPSC by studying from borrowed notes, became IAS with AIR...
People who overcome adverse situations in life to reach the epitome of success are most inspiring and extraordinary people with great success stories. One such inspiring story is that of IAS Nirish Rajput who conquered all odds to fulfil his dream.

Belonging to Madhya Pradesh, Nirish was born into an impoverished family. His father worked as a tailor to fend for the family. Despite the financial problems, Nirish was determined to become an IAS officer. 

Nirish studied at a government school as his family couldn’t afford private school fees. Thereafter, he shifted to Gwalior and got employment. Meanwhile, he completed BSc and MSc degrees there. 

Later, he chose to shift to Delhi to achieve his UPSC dream. He borrowed study materials from another friend to continue his preparation.

However, Nirish battled financial constraints in Delhi, in order to overcome them he did various part-time jobs like selling newspapers along with his studies.

Despite failing to crack UPSC on his first three attempts, he finally cleared it in his 4th attempt and secured All India Rank of 370 without any coaching. Thereafter, he became an IAS officer, and is an inspiration for everyone.

Nirish had a hectic routine of studying for 18 hours a day. His unwavering determination eventually paid off. Thus, Nirish’s story from poverty to becoming an IAS officer is a proof of the power of hard work, passion and persistence.

 

