EDUCATION

Meet man, studied till class 10, once a security guard at a big company, but has now become..., know his inspiring story

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Abdul Alim was only a security guard at Zoho, but with passion, diligence, and hard wor,k he showed that one can change his fate. Despite his gruelling job, Alim studied and learnt coding to become a successful software engineer.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 07:13 PM IST

Meet man, studied till class 10, once a security guard at a big company, but has now become..., know his inspiring story
Zoho security guard turned software engineer Abdul Alim
The story of transformation, like that of Abdul Alim’s is rarely seen as he has, with resilience and determination, achieved an almost impossible feat. A former security guard at Zoho, Alim worked hard and turned into a software development engineer, no degrees, no education, sheer will and hard work. The man from Tamil Nadu shared the story of his growth and success in an emotional post on LinkedIn where he detailed his journey from guarding the big company to making software for it.

Abdul Alim’s LinkedIn post has gone viral across social media, in which he narrated how he started with a humble beginning in 2013, having only Rs 1,000. At that time, he left his house with this little money to find a good job. He faced struggles as he had to wander for two months before finally finding the job of a security guard at Zoho. That moment changed his entire life.

How did Abdul Alim become a software engineer from a guard?

A senior employee noticed his curiosity and passion for something big and tried to have a conversation with him during which he checked his background, and a discovery left him shocked. He found out that he knew HTML good enough, as he learned it in school. The senior employee was impressed by both his learning and curiosity and offered to teach him more about programming. This little meeting paved the way for Alim to progress in his career and life.

He then started double shifts: working for 12 hours as a guard and learning coding. He was disciplined and diligent in working for him, aiming to learn something valuable and change his life. Every night, he used to finish his guard duties and learn coding and software development from his mentor.

After eight months of rigorous hard work, living his passion and learning, Alim made a standard app capable of taking input and showing results based on it. His mentor, the senior employee, was impressed and showed the app to his manager, who lauded his work and asked Alim for an interview for a technical role.

Alim had his inhibitions as he studied only till class 10, but, realising that the company values skills more than education, he gave the interview and even passed it and joined Zoho as a software engineer. 

