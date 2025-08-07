Meet man, studied BTech, later cracked UPSC exam after failing four attempts, he is now working as..., is from

UPSC toppers always surpass the benchmark, and coming from all backgrounds, they prove that there are no fixed criteria for success and fulfilling one’s dreams. 27-year-old Raj Krishna Jha has not only made his family and state proud but also proved that nothing is impossible if one is determined to get victory. Even after miserably failing in his first two UPSC exam attempts, Raj Krishna did not lose hope and achieved massive success in his third UPSC attempt.

Who is Raj Krishna?

Raj Krishna Jha is from Athari panchayat under Runi Saidpur block in Sitamarhi district, Bihar. Jha has a humble family background and lives with his family near the India-Nepal border. Raj Krishna completed his schooling from Nepal, near the Bhitamore border, and his Class 12 exams under the Bihar School Examination Board. He then pursued a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad, which he passed with academic excellence.

Raj even secured 400th rank in GATE 2018 and he then joined Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in 2018 and is now serving as an assistant manager in HPCL’s City Gas Distribution (CGD) wing at Kolhapur in Maharashtra. Before he started his UPSC preparation the experience he gained during his professional years and the academic knowledge which helped him prepare for one of the difficult exams in the country.

“After I secured 739 marks in my fourth attempt in mains and missed the boat (selection) by a meagre two marks, I made it a point go for the first ten ranks in the examination. But the elements of the risk were always there,” Jha told The Hindustan Times. Raj Krishna Jha cleared UPSC CSE 2024, which was his fifth attempt and secured the 8th rank. He opted for Hindi and Geography as his main subjects.