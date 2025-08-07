Meet man, studied BTech, later cracked UPSC exam after failing four attempts, he is now working as..., is from

Coolie first review out: Rajinikanth delivers 'best performance since Kabali', Nagarjuna is 'backbone', Aamir Khan's cameo is 'powerful' but main highlight of Lokesh Kanagaraj film is....
Will India celebrate its 78th or 79th Independence Day? Here's what PMO says, all you need to know
'Separate stands, entry gates': Sharjah enhances security with strict crowd control for Pakistan-Afghanistan T20 encounters
How much will 50% US tariff impact India? Indian exports may fall by ...
Ambience Mall, Gurugram, Marks Independence Day With “Humare Rakshak”- A Tribute to India's Armed Forces and Operation Sindoor
Day after Trump slaps India with additional 25 percent tariff, China issues BIG statement, says, 'Give the bully...'
Dr. Jannvi Hinduja and the Emergence of Soul-Centered Wellness in India Ft. Chandrika Holisticare
Bengaluru shop’s ChatGPT-inspired ad for Varalakshmi Puja stuns social media: 'Evolution started first here'
Trade analyst Komal Nahta slams Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan for block bookings trend: 'Would you murder...'
Sourav Ganguly set to rejoin cricket administration, former Indian skipper to file nomination for...
EDUCATION
27-year-old Raj Krishna Jha who studied BTech, first cracked GATE with 400th rank and later attempted UPSC exam. He failed miserably in his first two attempts and after giving four attempts was finally able to crack UPSC in fifth attempt.
UPSC toppers always surpass the benchmark, and coming from all backgrounds, they prove that there are no fixed criteria for success and fulfilling one’s dreams. 27-year-old Raj Krishna Jha has not only made his family and state proud but also proved that nothing is impossible if one is determined to get victory. Even after miserably failing in his first two UPSC exam attempts, Raj Krishna did not lose hope and achieved massive success in his third UPSC attempt.
Who is Raj Krishna?
Raj Krishna Jha is from Athari panchayat under Runi Saidpur block in Sitamarhi district, Bihar. Jha has a humble family background and lives with his family near the India-Nepal border. Raj Krishna completed his schooling from Nepal, near the Bhitamore border, and his Class 12 exams under the Bihar School Examination Board. He then pursued a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad, which he passed with academic excellence.
Raj even secured 400th rank in GATE 2018 and he then joined Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in 2018 and is now serving as an assistant manager in HPCL’s City Gas Distribution (CGD) wing at Kolhapur in Maharashtra. Before he started his UPSC preparation the experience he gained during his professional years and the academic knowledge which helped him prepare for one of the difficult exams in the country.
“After I secured 739 marks in my fourth attempt in mains and missed the boat (selection) by a meagre two marks, I made it a point go for the first ten ranks in the examination. But the elements of the risk were always there,” Jha told The Hindustan Times. Raj Krishna Jha cleared UPSC CSE 2024, which was his fifth attempt and secured the 8th rank. He opted for Hindi and Geography as his main subjects.