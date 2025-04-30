IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan's father earned recognition for his comedy stints in 80s films starring Rajinikanth. He established himself as a superstar in Tamil films; however, his son Srutanjay Narayanan, despite growing up with love for performance arts, decided to become IAS officer.

The debate around star kids following in their parents' footsteps and trying to make it big in the film industry is not new. However, what many people don't realise is that not every actor's son dreams of becoming an actor. Today, we will tell you about one such man, son of a famous veteran comedian, who decided to carve a different identity for himself and chose to become an IAS officer instead of joining the film industry. We are talking about none other than IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan, son of renowned Tamil actor Chinni Jayanth (birth name Krishnamurthy Narayanan).

IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan's father earned immense recognition for his comedy stints in 80s films starring Rajinikanth. He established himself as a superstar in Tamil films; however, his son Srutanjay Narayanan, despite growing up with a love for performance arts, decided to become an IAS officer.

IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan was naturally interested in films from a young age, but that did not deter him from sincerely completing his education. IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan completed his Bachelor's degree from Guindy College of Engineering and a Master's degree from the renowned Ashoka University.

Despite an opening to join the famed Indian film industry, IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan chose a different path. He gained experience by working in a start-up, slowly nurturing his dream of becoming an IAS officer. Srutanjay Narayanan quit acting and began preparing for the UPSC exam.

IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan concentrated on self-studies for 4-5 hours daily and worked the night shift to support himself financially. All his hard work paid off as IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan cracked the UPSC exam with AIR 75 in 2015 and became an IAS officer on 2nd attempt.

As per media reports, IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan is currently posted as the Additional Collector (Development) of Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu.

