Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, son of teacher, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt, secured AIR..

Meet man, a college dropout, who left India with Rs 50, now runs Rs 14000 crore empire, his business is…

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Hyderabad today

Meet Salman, Aamir’s heroine, who became star with debut film, left acting after 20 consecutive flops, she’s now…

This star, called best Indian actress ever, fell in love with married man, was called homewrecker, died at 31 when...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE updates: BJP slams Congress over its 2024 poll manifesto

Meet Salman, Aamir’s heroine, who became star with debut film, left acting after 20 consecutive flops, she’s now…

Salman Khan's worst film never released in theatres, lost Rs 72 crore; not Race 3, Tubelight, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Superfoods to detoxify your liver and prevent liver disease

Ayurvedic remedies for gas and acidity in summer

From Babur to Aurangzeb, here's how Mughal rulers celebrated Ramadan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Meet Salman, Aamir’s heroine, who became star with debut film, left acting after 20 consecutive flops, she’s now…

Meet star with 30 flops, no solo hit in 22 years, career got ruined; then gave highest-grossing film at age 66, now he..

Ektaa Kapoor to introduce eight new faces in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man, son of teacher, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt, secured AIR..

Dev Chaudhary, who was raised in the Barmer border district, is a model of tenacity and resiliency. He is a proud member of the class of 2016 and serves as an IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 06:50 AM IST

article-main
(Image source: X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Driven by passion, achieving any goal is easier. Consider the difficult path of passing the UPSC Civil Services Examination. It's a drawn-out, difficult process that requires unwavering resolve. However, success is only for those who persevere through every obstacle; people like Dev Chaudhary, an inspirational IAS officer who overcame many obstacles to win in 2016, are living examples of this.

Dev Chaudhary, who was raised in the Barmer border district, is a model of tenacity and resiliency. He is a proud member of the class of 2016 and serves as an IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre. His ascent to this prestigious role wasn't without its challenges; he made several attempts and failed at them before finally succeeding on his fourth try.

Examining his past, we find that Dev was raised with a strong work ethic and modesty. From an early age, his father—a devoted educator—instilled in him the virtues of hard work and aspiration. Dev's foundation for academic pursuits was laid during his childhood, when he attended the village school nearby for his primary education. Subsequently, he aimed to become an IAS officer by pursuing his Bachelor of Science degree at Barmer College.

After finishing school, Dev started the difficult process of getting ready for the UPSC exam. While he made it through the preliminary round on his first try in 2012, he struggled in the main event. He was unfazed and continued making more attempts, overcoming every setback with courage and tenacity. Even when faced with obstacles like the lack of high-quality study materials available in Hindi, his preferred language, Dev persevered because he understood that fluency in English was essential to navigating the complexities of the exam process.

During interviews, Dev opened up about his journey and how his father Sujanram had a significant influence on his goals and work ethic. His narrative is a monument to the strength of tenacity, showing that overcoming every obstacle to become stronger rather than just avoiding failure is the key to success. 

Essentially, the story of Dev Chaudhary embodies the essence of success over adversity, motivating countless aspirants to follow their dreams with unwavering determination, no matter what roadblocks they may encounter.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kill teaser: 'Merciless' Lakshya is on brutal killing spree in train, netizens shocked by abundant violence

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Google Pixel, Nothing Phone (1), Samsung and other Android phones under ‘high risk’, Indian government warns of…

Meet man, Harvard alumnus and son of Indian billionaire, who leads Rs 53775 crore company as...

RCB vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement