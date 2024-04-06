Meet man, son of teacher, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt, secured AIR..

Dev Chaudhary, who was raised in the Barmer border district, is a model of tenacity and resiliency. He is a proud member of the class of 2016 and serves as an IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre.

Driven by passion, achieving any goal is easier. Consider the difficult path of passing the UPSC Civil Services Examination. It's a drawn-out, difficult process that requires unwavering resolve. However, success is only for those who persevere through every obstacle; people like Dev Chaudhary, an inspirational IAS officer who overcame many obstacles to win in 2016, are living examples of this.

Dev Chaudhary, who was raised in the Barmer border district, is a model of tenacity and resiliency. He is a proud member of the class of 2016 and serves as an IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre. His ascent to this prestigious role wasn't without its challenges; he made several attempts and failed at them before finally succeeding on his fourth try.

Examining his past, we find that Dev was raised with a strong work ethic and modesty. From an early age, his father—a devoted educator—instilled in him the virtues of hard work and aspiration. Dev's foundation for academic pursuits was laid during his childhood, when he attended the village school nearby for his primary education. Subsequently, he aimed to become an IAS officer by pursuing his Bachelor of Science degree at Barmer College.

After finishing school, Dev started the difficult process of getting ready for the UPSC exam. While he made it through the preliminary round on his first try in 2012, he struggled in the main event. He was unfazed and continued making more attempts, overcoming every setback with courage and tenacity. Even when faced with obstacles like the lack of high-quality study materials available in Hindi, his preferred language, Dev persevered because he understood that fluency in English was essential to navigating the complexities of the exam process.

During interviews, Dev opened up about his journey and how his father Sujanram had a significant influence on his goals and work ethic. His narrative is a monument to the strength of tenacity, showing that overcoming every obstacle to become stronger rather than just avoiding failure is the key to success.

Essentially, the story of Dev Chaudhary embodies the essence of success over adversity, motivating countless aspirants to follow their dreams with unwavering determination, no matter what roadblocks they may encounter.