The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. Lakhs of aspirants study day and night for years to crack the UPSC civil services exam. However, some like Shreyas Gomes prove that no hurdle is big enough to stop them on the path to success.

26-year-old from Karnataka, Shreyans Gomes secured AIR 372 in the UPSC Civil Services 2025 exam and brought great joy to his family and the entire state of Karnataka. What is more noteworthy is that Shreyas succeeded in this exam and achieved a milestone through self-preparation without taking any help from external sources like coaching. His own dedication was so strong that he achieved this difficult feat on his own.

Shreyans education

Shreyans Gomes comes from Murudeshwar in the Uttara Kannada district of Udupi, Karnataka. He completed his early education at Alva College in Moodbidri, Karnataka. After this, he earned an engineering degree from RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru. Shreyans does not belong to an affluent family as his father is a station master in Konkan Railway, and mother a housewife. He has a younger brother, Shreyith, who is presently studying in Manipal.

While studying engineering, Shreyans started to cultivate a deep interest in administration and serving the country. This passion and vision led him to immediately start preparing for the UPSC exam on his own. In his first attempt, he could only clear the preliminary exam and was unsuccessful in the main exam. In his second attempt, he did not even clear the preliminary exam. However, these difficulties and failure also did not deter him from his aim of joining the civil services. He continued and on his third attempt, successfully cracked the UPSC exam with all three stages – preliminary, main, and interview.