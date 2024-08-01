Meet man, son of daily wager who cleared IIT-JEE, but may not go to IIT due to...

Roshan belongs to the Siddipet district of Telangana, where his mother works as a daily labourer, earning Rs 200 per day. He lost his father at a young age.

Dreaming of studying at any Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) is a common aspiration among the youth. To achieve this dream, they must pass the JEE Main and Advanced exams. However, even if they succeed, financially disadvantaged students often face significant challenges in continuing their studies at IIT. They remain uncertain whether they will be able to complete their education. Bonila Aryan Roshan is one such student experiencing these difficulties.

IIT Tirupati will open its gates on August 1 and Telangana's Bonila Aryan Roshan will join the queue of students entering the Chemical Engineering department. Despite this, Roshan is not very happy. According to a TOI report, Roshan expressed his uncertainty about whether he will be able to complete the four years of his engineering course. Roshan belongs to the Siddipet district of Telangana, where his mother works as a daily labourer, earning Rs 200 per day. He lost his father at a young age.

Roshan secured a rank of 2406 in the SC category of the JEE exam. However, paying the IIT fees is a significant challenge for his family. They have somehow managed to gather Rs 50,000 to pay for Roshan's IIT fees. The 18-year-old Roshan mentioned, "This will allow me to complete my first semester... I don't know how I will cover my expenses for the rest of my studies."

Roshan's story is a reality for many students from marginalized communities in Telangana. While IITs waive the Rs 1 lakh tuition fee for SC/ST candidates, they are still expected to bear other expenses such as accommodation, food, and registration fees, which can range from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh annually. Students struggling with financial constraints often have to sell their meager assets or rely on the generosity of benefactors.