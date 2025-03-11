Kalpit Veerwal made history by scoring a perfect 360 marks in JEE Mains in 2017 and therefore secured the first position. His name was recorded in the Limca Book of Records for achieving this remarkable feat.

Kalpit Veerwal made history by scoring a perfect 360 marks in JEE Mains in 2017 and therefore secured the first position.

Kalpit Veerwal is from Udaipur, Rajasthan and his name was recorded in the Limca Book of Records for achieving this remarkable feat. While it might seem like a huge achievement for most people, for him, it was the beginning of a new journey. After graduating from a prestigious institution, Kalpit didn’t chase high-paying job offers but instead started his own startup, which today helps millions of students in their preparation.

Who is Kalpit Veerwal?

Kalpit Veerwal is the son of Pushkar Lal, who was a compounder at Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital in Udaipur, while his mother, Pushpa Veerwal, was a school teacher. His family highly valued education since he was a child and Kalpit was brought up in such an environment and made the most of it. He competed his BTech in computer engineering from IIT Mumbai.

Kalpit Veerwal’s preparation strategy

Kalpit Veerwal did not attend coaching institutes in Kota but chose to stay in his own city. He managed school, self-study, and coaching classes with a regular routine. As Kalpit was brilliant in mind and excellent in studies, he did not need to study for more hours and so dedicatedly studied efficiently in a few hours only. Since childhood he was a brilliant student and consistently performed good in all competitive examinations he took.

How Kalpit Veerwal ventured into startup business?

While studying at IIT Mumbai, he started taking an interest in building his own business and getting financial independence as soon as he graduated. So, he never had a mindset of working in big corporate companies but to start his own business. During his college days, from the first year itself he used to upload videos online of himself teaching techniques and strategies to crack exams, built a strong routine and so on. In a short time, his videos started getting a big following and views on YouTube. He continued to keep his channel, AcadBoost, active while rejecting any opportunities of campus internships to mainly focus on his entrepreneurial endeavours. Veerwal's educational website achieved remarkable success, with the highest pay package of IIT Mumbai's placement being lesser than that.



His success

By 2021, Kalpit was named one of LinkedIn’s 'Top Voices', making him the youngest professional to receive this honor. He also gave a TEDx talk, where he shared his story of transitioning from a JEE topper to an entrepreneur. He is a successfull entreprenuer, a vocalist, Ted speaker and a successful person. his channel, Acadboost, that started 10 years ago, has over 378.00 thousand subscribers with over 1463 videos uploaded. His net worth is Rs 12,430,111.