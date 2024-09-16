Meet man, son of auto driver, resigned after being insulted as police constable, then cracked UPSC exam to become...

Uday Krishna Reddy, a former Andhra Pradesh police constable, resigned after facing humiliation and later cracked the UPSC CSE 2023 with an AIR of 780.

Cracking the UPSC Civil Services Exam is a dream for millions of aspirants in India. Many candidates even leave their stable and well-paying jobs to dedicate themselves fully to this challenging journey. Their motivation comes from a desire to serve the nation, contribute to society, and take on important roles in public service. One such inspiring story is that of Uday Krishna Reddy, a former police constable from Andhra Pradesh who left his government job to pursue his dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Uday Krishna Reddy worked as a police constable in Andhra Pradesh from 2013 to 2018. His decision to resign from his job was driven by a personal incident that left a deep impact on him. In 2018, during an incident, a Circle Inspector (CI) publicly insulted Uday in front of around 60 of his fellow policemen. This humiliation led him to resign from his position that very day. Determined to overcome this setback and aiming for a better future, Uday decided to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) with the goal of becoming an IAS officer.

After years of hard work and dedication, Uday's efforts finally paid off. In 2023, he cracked the prestigious UPSC CSE and secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 780. The final results of the 2023 exam were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 16, and Uday was one of the 1,016 successful candidates. Among the qualifiers, 664 were men and 352 were women, all of whom have been recommended for appointments to various services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Uday Krishna Reddy’s journey is a powerful example of determination and resilience, showing that setbacks can often be turned into opportunities for success with hard work and persistence.

