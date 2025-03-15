Talent knows no boundaries. An IAS officer proved this by cracking the UPSC Civil Service Exam - deemed one of the toughest examinations in the country - and became one of the youngest IAS officers to achieve this milestone.

Talent knows no boundaries. IAS officer Ansar Shaikh proved this by cracking the UPSC Civil Service Exam - deemed one of the toughest examinations in the country - at a young age of 21!

Let's get to know more about his journey.

Who is Ansar Shaikh?

Hailing from Jalna, Maharashtra, Ansar Shaikh's father, Yonus Shaikh Ahmad, was an auto-rickshaw driver. His mother, Adeela Shaikh, used to work in fields. Since childhood, Ansar Shaikh saw his family struggle to make ends meet.

His younger brother, dropped out of school, and started working in a garage. His earnings helped Ansar to continue his education and chase his dreams.

Despite hardships, Ansar studied hard and excelled in academics. He scored an impressive 91 per cent in grade 12th and went on to pursue hsi undergraduate studies in Political Science from Pune’s Ferguson College with 73 per cent.

After this, he engaged in UPSC preparations. With three years of hard work and dedication, Ansar finally cracked UPSC exam in 2016 with an All India Rank (AIR) 361, becoming one of the youngest IAS officers to achieve this milestone.