Meet man, son of a labourer, one of the youngest IPS officers who cracked UPSC exam at just 22 with AIR..., he is...

In this article, we are going to walk you through the journey of one of the youngest IPS officers in the country who penned his success story himself, defying odds and setbacks.

Meemansa Shekawat

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 04:58 PM IST

Meet man, son of a labourer, one of the youngest IPS officers who cracked UPSC exam at just 22 with AIR..., he is...
Meet man, son of a labourer, one of the youngest IPS officers who cracked UPSC exam at just 22 with AIR...

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the prestigious Civil Service Exam (CSE) to recruit IAS/IPS/IRS/IFS officers. Deemed one of the most challenging exams in the country, it is a dream for millions of aspirants in the country. However, those with a transcendent dedication and passion can crack the UPSC exam, setting examples for everyone. 

In this article, we are going to walk you through the journey of such a radiant personality who penned his success story himself, defying odds. Safin Hasan, the son of a labourer, is the youngest IPS officer of India whose journey was anything but smooth. Let's dive into details. 

Who is Safin Hasan?

One of the youngest IPS officers who cracked the UPSC exam at the age of 22, Safin Hasan was born in July 1995. He completed his schooling at SKM High School in Palanpur, Gujarat. His desire to pursue UPSC was ignited when a collector once visited his school. Hasan was deeply touched by the admiration and respect that an IAS officer receives. 

Hasan's journey to become an IPS officer is truly inspiring. Owing to the financial crisis, his family faced numerous hurdles. His parents used to work in a diamond unit but lost their jobs in 2000. To make ends meet, his mother worked as a cook in others' homes. Moreover, his father used to carry bricks to earn money. In the evenings, the parents set up a stall to sell boiled eggs. 

Due to his family's financial woes, his school waived the fees for his Class 11th and 12th. Later, Hasan enrolled in an engineering college where his relatives helped him with the fees. In 2017, Hasan was deeply injured in a road accident while he was on his way to take the UPSC exam. Despite the injuries, he appeared for the exam and was later hospitalised, undergoing multiple surgeries and physiotherapy sessions. 

Hasan's hard work and passion bore fruit when he emerged successful in the exam with an AIR 570. 

