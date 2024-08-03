Meet man, son of a famous film star who cleared UPSC exam with full-time job, became IAS with self-study, his AIR was…

Since childhood, Shrutanjaya has been passionate about performing in plays and other events with friends. Later, he saw theatre as an outlet to express himself and was appreciated there just like his father.

Children of famous and successful people normally choose to follow in their parent's footsteps and join the same profession. But few rare people like to take risks and begin from scratch and do something extraordinary and commendable.

One such inspiring story is of IAS Shrutanjaya, the son of a famous Tamil actor Chinni Jayanth (actual name Krishnamurthy Narayanan), who attained success in an entirely different field. His father, Krishnamurthy is one of the popular Tamil stars, renowned for his comedy stints in 80s films starring Rajinikanth.

Meanwhile, he completed his Bachelor's degree from the College of Engineering, Guindy. Thereafter, Shrutanjaya studied at Ashoka University for his Master's degree.

After completing his education, he began working in a start-up. That time he decided to quit acting and prepare for UPSC civil services. Shrutanjaya invested 4-5 hours per day self-studying and then worked in the night shift.

Later, he began investing 10 to 12 hours studying. In 2015, he cleared the UPSC exam with a staggering All India Rank (AIR) 75, and became an IAS officer in 2nd attempt.

His father asserted that he was very proud of him for his achievement. He is presently posted as the Sub Collector in Tamil Nadu's Trippur district.