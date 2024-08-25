Meet man, son of a camel-cart puller, secured 12 government jobs in 6 years including UPSC, he is now...

Premsukh Delu, from a poor family in Rajasthan, overcame financial hardships to become an inspiration.

Premsukh Delu success story: The story of Premsukh Delu is a testament to the power of determination and hard work. Coming from a humble background in a small village named Raisar in Nokha tehsil of Bikaner district, Rajasthan, Premsukh had a tough childhood. His father, who worked as a farmer and drove a camel cart to make ends meet, struggled to provide for the family. Despite these financial difficulties, Premsukh was determined to change his family's circumstances and pursued his education with great dedication.

In his early years, Premsukh balanced his studies with helping his father by grazing cows. He had seen poverty up close and knew that education was the key to lifting his family out of it. His parents had studied in government schools, and his elder sister never had the opportunity to attend school. Despite these challenges, Premsukh set his sights on securing a government job to provide a better life for his family.

After completing his graduation in 2010, Premsukh achieved his first milestone by passing the Patwari recruitment exam, which allowed him to become a Patwari, a local government land record officer. However, he did not stop there. While working as a Patwari, he continued his studies and eventually cleared the prestigious UPSC exam, which made him an IPS officer.

Premsukh’s educational journey is equally impressive. He studied in a government school up to class 10 and later attended Government Dungar College in Bikaner, where he pursued a Master’s degree in History. Not only did he excel in his studies, but he also became a gold medalist. He went on to pass the UGC NET and JRF exams in History, further enhancing his qualifications.

Over six years, Premsukh secured 12 government jobs, showcasing his relentless pursuit of success. After starting his career as a Patwari, he achieved second place in the Rajasthan Gram Sevak exam and was also selected for the post of Sub Inspector in Rajasthan Police. However, he chose to serve as an Assistant Jailor instead. His career also saw him working as a Tehsildar, college lecturer, and school lecturer before finally achieving his dream of becoming an IPS officer. In his second attempt at the civil services exam, Premsukh secured an impressive 170th rank.

Today, Premsukh Delu stands as a role model for those who aspire to rise above their circumstances. His journey from grazing cows in a small village to becoming an IPS officer is an inspiring story of resilience, determination, and the power of education. Premsukh's life story is a shining example of how one can overcome the odds and achieve success through hard work and perseverance.

