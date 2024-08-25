Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Nature's heavyweights face off as elephant outsmarts charging rhino, watch

Meet man, son of a camel-cart puller, secured 12 government jobs in 6 years including UPSC, he is now...

Munjya OTT release: After TV premiere, Sharvari, Abhay Verma's sleeper hit streams online, here's where you can watch

Which is the world’s oldest religion? Reply will shock you

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries gave Rs 60 crore order to this company, it is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Nature's heavyweights face off as elephant outsmarts charging rhino, watch

Viral video: Nature's heavyweights face off as elephant outsmarts charging rhino, watch

Meet man, son of a camel-cart puller, secured 12 government jobs in 6 years including UPSC, he is now...

Meet man, son of a camel-cart puller, secured 12 government jobs in 6 years including UPSC, he is now...

Munjya OTT release: After TV premiere, Sharvari, Abhay Verma's sleeper hit streams online, here's where you can watch

Munjya OTT release: After TV premiere, Sharvari, Abhay Verma's sleeper hit streams online, here's where you can watch

8 animals that use poison to protect themselves

8 animals that use poison to protect themselves

This country does not have single Muslim resident

This country does not have single Muslim resident

Weightloss: 10 healthy morning drinks to lose belly fat

Weightloss: 10 healthy morning drinks to lose belly fat

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ultraviolette F77 to ​​Tork Kratos R: Top 6 electric bikes in India

Ultraviolette F77 to ​​Tork Kratos R: Top 6 electric bikes in India

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Munjya OTT release: After TV premiere, Sharvari, Abhay Verma's sleeper hit streams online, here's where you can watch

Munjya OTT release: After TV premiere, Sharvari, Abhay Verma's sleeper hit streams online, here's where you can watch

'I'm so worried about your...': Karan Johar shuts down troll asking 'who is mother of Roohi', netizens laud filmmaker

'I'm so worried about your...': Karan Johar shuts down troll asking 'who is mother of Roohi', netizens laud filmmaker

Not Sanjay Dutt, but this superstar was Mahesh Bhatt's original choice for Naam, director reveals he rejected film for..

Not Sanjay Dutt, but this superstar was Mahesh Bhatt's original choice for Naam, director reveals he rejected film for..

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man, son of a camel-cart puller, secured 12 government jobs in 6 years including UPSC, he is now...

Premsukh Delu, from a poor family in Rajasthan, overcame financial hardships to become an inspiration.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

Meet man, son of a camel-cart puller, secured 12 government jobs in 6 years including UPSC, he is now...
Premsukh Delu
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Premsukh Delu success story: The story of Premsukh Delu is a testament to the power of determination and hard work. Coming from a humble background in a small village named Raisar in Nokha tehsil of Bikaner district, Rajasthan, Premsukh had a tough childhood. His father, who worked as a farmer and drove a camel cart to make ends meet, struggled to provide for the family. Despite these financial difficulties, Premsukh was determined to change his family's circumstances and pursued his education with great dedication.

In his early years, Premsukh balanced his studies with helping his father by grazing cows. He had seen poverty up close and knew that education was the key to lifting his family out of it. His parents had studied in government schools, and his elder sister never had the opportunity to attend school. Despite these challenges, Premsukh set his sights on securing a government job to provide a better life for his family.

After completing his graduation in 2010, Premsukh achieved his first milestone by passing the Patwari recruitment exam, which allowed him to become a Patwari, a local government land record officer. However, he did not stop there. While working as a Patwari, he continued his studies and eventually cleared the prestigious UPSC exam, which made him an IPS officer.

Premsukh’s educational journey is equally impressive. He studied in a government school up to class 10 and later attended Government Dungar College in Bikaner, where he pursued a Master’s degree in History. Not only did he excel in his studies, but he also became a gold medalist. He went on to pass the UGC NET and JRF exams in History, further enhancing his qualifications.

Over six years, Premsukh secured 12 government jobs, showcasing his relentless pursuit of success. After starting his career as a Patwari, he achieved second place in the Rajasthan Gram Sevak exam and was also selected for the post of Sub Inspector in Rajasthan Police. However, he chose to serve as an Assistant Jailor instead. His career also saw him working as a Tehsildar, college lecturer, and school lecturer before finally achieving his dream of becoming an IPS officer. In his second attempt at the civil services exam, Premsukh secured an impressive 170th rank.

Today, Premsukh Delu stands as a role model for those who aspire to rise above their circumstances. His journey from grazing cows in a small village to becoming an IPS officer is an inspiring story of resilience, determination, and the power of education. Premsukh's life story is a shining example of how one can overcome the odds and achieve success through hard work and perseverance.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Sreela Venkataratnam, VP of Tesla, quits Elon Musk's company after 11 years, citing 'working at Tesla is not..'

Meet Sreela Venkataratnam, VP of Tesla, quits Elon Musk's company after 11 years, citing 'working at Tesla is not..'

Auto Pickup - Name of trust 20 years as leading lubricants manufacturers

Auto Pickup - Name of trust 20 years as leading lubricants manufacturers

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Reliance Jio customers, Rs 3599 recharge plan for free but on one condition

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Reliance Jio customers, Rs 3599 recharge plan for free but on one condition

Vinesh Phogat's net worth was just Rs 5 crore before Paris Olympics, her current net worth is Rs…

Vinesh Phogat's net worth was just Rs 5 crore before Paris Olympics, her current net worth is Rs…

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan is 'not romantic' with Jaya Bachchan, actress said he wouldn't...

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan is 'not romantic' with Jaya Bachchan, actress said he wouldn't...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ultraviolette F77 to ​​Tork Kratos R: Top 6 electric bikes in India

Ultraviolette F77 to ​​Tork Kratos R: Top 6 electric bikes in India

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

5 low glycemic index foods for heart health

5 low glycemic index foods for heart health

From fairytale wedding to ugly legal battle and divorce: Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee's love story

From fairytale wedding to ugly legal battle and divorce: Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee's love story

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement