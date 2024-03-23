Meet man, son a rickshaw puller who cracked UPSC exam at first attempt, became IAS officer, got AIR...

IAS Jaiswal's story is motivational because he came from nothing and endured years of ridicule and humiliation due to financial limitations.

Many people struggle to pass the UPSC exam despite having access to a wealth of resources, ample time, and focused study sessions. Witnessing someone with no resources and many obstacles rise to the top and pass one of the most difficult recruitment tests globally is incredibly motivating.

One such person who passed the UPSC exam and took the esteemed seat as an IAS officer is IAS Govind Jaiswal.

Govind's lifelong ambition was to become an IAS officer. He is from Varanasi. With a great deal of labour, his father—a rickshaw puller—had amassed 35 vehicle possessions. Before Govind's mother became ill, he was doing OK. Even after selling 20 of his rickshaws to pay for Govind's mother's treatment, his mother wasn't spared. She died in 1995.

In 2004 or 2005, Govind had matured into a young man. He was aiming high for his next big goal, which was to come to Delhi and get the proper guidance to get ready for the UPSC exam. He had finished his schooling and college.

Govind saw his father as a hero. To pay for his education, he sold 14 more of his rickshaws, refusing to let his son's financial struggles defeat him. There was now only one rickshaw left, which Govind's father began operating himself to pay for his son's education.

Govind was undoubtedly inspired to study day and night and to give it his all by the same zeal and spark. As with Govind, no one works hard and goes unnoticed. In 2006, he achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 48 after passing the UPSC exam on his first attempt.