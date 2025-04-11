His story is now inspiring thousands of students across India who dream big and work hard to achieve success.

If determination is strong, success will surely follow — and Siddhant Kumar from Bihar has proven just that. Hailing from a small village in Siwan district, Siddhant has achieved something that few can even dream of. After completing his B.Tech from the prestigious IIT Delhi, Siddhant has now secured admission to the world’s number one university — the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Siddhant did his early schooling in Siwan before moving to Delhi for higher studies. His journey of hard work and dedication has now taken him across the world.

Not only has he been accepted at MIT for his master’s degree, but he has also been granted the O-1A visa by the US government — a special visa given to individuals with extraordinary ability. Siddhant met 7 out of the 8 criteria required.

His achievements don’t stop there. Siddhant is also contributing to one of the world’s biggest challenges — climate change. He has already conducted several research projects on this topic.

With his hard work, intelligence, and innovation, Siddhant has not only made his family proud but also brought pride to Bihar and the entire country.

His story is now inspiring thousands of students across India who dream big and work hard to achieve success.