Education

Meet man, an Indian genius, who declined millions for his innovations, he is 'Father of...'

The Indian genius was also the first chairman of the UGC and the first director-general of CSIR.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 08:35 PM IST

Meet man, an Indian genius, who declined millions for his innovations, he is 'Father of...'
Many geniuses in India have contributed to society with their innovations in different sectors. Some invented things with limited resources even before India's independence. One such person was Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, a renowned chemist, academic and scientific administrator who played a significant role in building the Science and Technology infrastructure in the country.

Bhatnagar is known as the Father of Research Laboratories in India. He was the first director-general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The Indian genius was also the first chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC). He provided innovative solutions to several industrial problems and did not take any personal monetary benefit.

To honour his name and legacy, CSIR in 1958, instituted the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology for scientists who have made significant contributions in various branches of science. His major innovation was an improvement of the procedure for drilling crude oil. He played a remarkable part in the development and organization of scientific research in the country.

Born in Bhera, Punjab region of British India, Bhatnagar completed his elementary education at the Dayanand Anglo-Vedic High School, Sikandrabad (Bulandshahr). He passed the Intermediate Examinations from the Punjab University in 1913. He completed his graduation with B.Sc.

After completing his Master’s degree, he went to England to complete his DSc (Doctorate in Science) from London University. In 1921, Bhatnagar returned to India and joined BHU as a professor of chemistry. He worked here for three years and later at Panjab University. Dr Bhatnagar died of a heart attack on 1 January 1955.

