The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is one of the toughest and most competitive exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of students appear for the exam, but only a handful are able to clear it. However, today we bring you the inspiring story of an IPS officer Shakti Mohan Avasthy who proved that perseverance and determination can help overcome even the most daunting challenges.

Shakti Mohan Awasthy successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2018, securing an impressive 154th rank and fulfilling his ambition of becoming an IPS officer. Shakti faced challenges along the way, requiring three attempts to achieve his goal. In his first attempt, he reached the interview stage, and in his second, he was selected for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). Ultimately, his dedication led him to become an IPS officer on his third attempt.

3 Idiots connection

In a recent podcast, Shakti recounted an interesting incident from his UPSC interview. The panel noted that he resembled actor Sharman Joshi from the film 3 Idiots and asked if he had seen the movie. After confirming he had, the panel asked him to enact the famous interview scene from the film. Shakti confidently narrated the scene, ending with the memorable dialogue, “You keep your job with you, I keep my attitude with me.” Although he was initially uncertain about his chances of selection, he later learned that he had scored an impressive score of 190 marks in the interview, the highest in his cohort.

Early life and education

Awasthy, originally from Lucknow, completed his early education before earning a B.Tech in Civil Engineering from the esteemed BIT Mesra in Bihar. This strong academic background provided a solid foundation for his preparation for the UPSC exams.

Cuurent posting

Shakti Awasthi is currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Central Noida. Earlier he has held significant roles, including Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Azamgarh and Moradabad.

IPS Shakti's advice to UPSC aspirants

He emphasised that the interview process is fundamentally a test of personality. He advised aspirants to keep a natural smile, enter the interview room with confidence, and communicate in a composed manner. His personal journey and guidance continue to inspire many individuals aiming for success in the UPSC Civil Services Examination.