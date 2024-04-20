Meet man, roommate of ‘12th fail’ IPS Manoj Sharma who cleared 73 UPSC, PCS prelims, 42 mains, gave 8 interviews then…

The results of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) were released on Tuesday (April 16) across the country. Amidst this, the story of a student named Pushpendra Srivastava is getting the spotlight as he has appeared for the UPSC and State PCS exams a whopping 73 times.

He gave the mains 43 times and reached the interview stage 8 times, but is yet to clear it. Now, he is scheduled to give their ninth interview for the Madhya Pradesh PCS. He also has one more chance left in the Bihar PCS.

Pushpendra, who is now 48 years old, has been taking competitive exams since 1996 and resides in Nehru Vihar, Mukherjee Nagar. Known as Pushpendra Bhaiya, almost all the students here are familiar with him and respect him. For the last 28 years, Pushpendra has been struggling to fulfil his UPSC dreams. He hasn't married yet, but he has no regrets. He added that in the past 28 years, he has never failed in the preliminary stage of any exam.

Currently, Pushpendra resides in Chhatarpur. According to NBT's report, Pushpendra hails from a small village called Bambhauri in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. Both his parents are government teachers.

After passing the SSC in 1996, he cleared the B.Ed entrance exam and also the prelims of Madhya Pradesh PCS in the first attempt. Thereafter, he began his UPSC preparations, so he came to Allahabad. Then, he attempted UPSC for the first time and reached the mains. In 1997, he felt that Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi was a better place for UPSC preparation than Allahabad, so he shifted to Delhi. Since then, he has been preparing here.

Interestingly, IPS Manoj Sharma of ‘12th Fail’ was his roommate in Mukherjee Nagar. Notably, Vikas Divyakirti has also taught him. During the preparation, Pushpendra is at the final stage of his fifth decade, but he is still persistent.

Besides his preparation, Pushpendra also works as an educator in a coaching institute and earns a decent salary. He says that no matter what happens, he is determined to achieve his dream of being a government officer.