It's a dream for countless people across India to crack the extremely competitive Civil Services Examination (CSE), annually conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). But not all of them come from the same background. In fact, many are faced with tremendous challenges as they come from significantly disadvantaged backgrounds. And yet, they remain utterly determined to snatch success despite the obstacles facing them. One such example is of Ravi Raj, a visually impaired candidate from Bihar, who secured top rank in the UPSC CSE exam despite his disability. Read his inspiring story here.

Previous success

Ravi, aged 25 years, is from the Nawada district of Bihar. His father, Ranjan Sinha, is a farmer and mother a homemaker. Ravi completed his early education from his village and later earned a graduate degree from Sitaram Sahu College in Nawada. Before achieving success in UPSC, Ravi had secured a high rank in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam.

Mother's key role

Ravi put in a lot of hard work and commitment in clearing the prestigious UPSC CSE exam. But the credit for his success goes equally to his mother, who played an indispensable role in his daily preparation. His mother, Vibha Sinha, would read out aloud study material and transcribe Ravi's spoken answers. Vibha would play YouTube lectures for Ravi to listen to and also help him dictate and record his responses. The mother-son duo dedicated 10 hours every day to Ravi's preparation, which led him to his eventual success in one of the toughest exams around the world. Ravi secured an all-India rank of 182 in UPSC CSE exam, becoming an inspiration for students not just in Bihar but all across the country.