Meet man, popular online tutor who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…

Vikas Divyakirti, who has a Ph.D. in Hindi Literature from Delhi University, has pursued studies in various other disciplines like Sociology, Philosophy, Law, and Management.

Dr Vikas Divyakirti, an internet sensation, is one of the most popular IAS coaches in the country. However, not many people are aware, that Divyakirti had cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in his first attempt but left his job to return to the teaching profession.

Vikas Divyakirti hails from Haryana. He completed his schooling at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Bhiwani. He then did his graduation from Delhi University's Zakir Husain College. At Delhi University, Divyakirti started his career as an assistant professor. In 1996, he cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in his first attempt.

Divyakirti worked at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India for a year. He then left his post and resumed teaching.

In 1999, Vikas Divyakirti established 'Drishti IAS' after resigning from the Ministry of Home Affairs. 'Drishti IAS' has grown to be one of India's premier UPSC coaching institutes and online study web portals.

Drishti IAS has a wide presence on social media, where Divyakirti curates most educational videos. On YouTube, Drishti IAS has over 1 crore subscribers.

On his website, Drishti IAS states that he aspires to see our society develop a "Culture of Discourses" in which social and political issues are understood via open, constructive discourse rather than by coerced agreement or herd mentality.