Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Meet Indian queen, who spent Rs 830000000 in shopping, married one of the richest man in world, she was...

Meet man, popular online tutor who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…

Meet man, who worked as coolie, later cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, he was killed by...

Picture of Lord Ganesha’s idol in police van sparks row in Bengaluru: Here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Meet Indian queen, who spent Rs 830000000 in shopping, married one of the richest man in world, she was...

Meet Indian queen, who spent Rs 830000000 in shopping, married one of the richest man in world, she was...

Meet man, popular online tutor who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…

Meet man, popular online tutor who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…

5 most expensive limousines in the world

5 most expensive limousines in the world

NASA shares stunning images of Red Spider Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

NASA shares stunning images of Red Spider Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

What is perfect time to have dinner?

What is perfect time to have dinner?

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Bollywood's most successful father-son duo, gave many superhit films, one blockbuster's record was broken by SRK when..

Bollywood's most successful father-son duo, gave many superhit films, one blockbuster's record was broken by SRK when..

Tumbbad 2: Amid Tumbbad's re-release, Soham Shah announces sequel, promises fans 'pralay aayega'

Tumbbad 2: Amid Tumbbad's re-release, Soham Shah announces sequel, promises fans 'pralay aayega'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man, popular online tutor who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…

Vikas Divyakirti, who has a Ph.D. in Hindi Literature from Delhi University, has pursued studies in various other disciplines like Sociology, Philosophy, Law, and Management.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 04:34 PM IST

Meet man, popular online tutor who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Dr Vikas Divyakirti, an internet sensation, is one of the most popular IAS coaches in the country. However, not many people are aware, that Divyakirti had cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in his first attempt but left his job to return to the teaching profession. 

Vikas Divyakirti hails from Haryana. He completed his schooling at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Bhiwani. He then did his graduation from Delhi University's Zakir Husain College. At Delhi University, Divyakirti started his career as an assistant professor. In 1996, he cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in his first attempt. 

Divyakirti worked at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India for a year. He then left his post and resumed teaching.

In 1999, Vikas Divyakirti established 'Drishti IAS' after resigning from the Ministry of Home Affairs. 'Drishti IAS' has grown to be one of India's premier UPSC coaching institutes and online study web portals. 

Drishti IAS has a wide presence on social media, where Divyakirti curates most educational videos. On YouTube, Drishti IAS has over 1 crore subscribers.

After completing a Ph.D. in Hindi literature from Delhi University, Vikas Divyakirti studied law, management, philosophy, sociology, and other subjects.

On his website, Drishti IAS states that he aspires to see our society develop a "Culture of Discourses" in which social and political issues are understood via open, constructive discourse rather than by coerced agreement or herd mentality. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

A global artistic movement is born—voice of artist (VOA) sets the stage for art above chart

A global artistic movement is born—voice of artist (VOA) sets the stage for art above chart

UPSC fake certificate row: Delhi HC now asks ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar to...

UPSC fake certificate row: Delhi HC now asks ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar to...

Delhi-NCR weather update: Heavy rains lash parts of national capital, know IMD predictions for next...

Delhi-NCR weather update: Heavy rains lash parts of national capital, know IMD predictions for next...

Meet man, who could become richest person on Earth, runs Rs 1485700 crore company, not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Ambani

Meet man, who could become richest person on Earth, runs Rs 1485700 crore company, not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Ambani

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement