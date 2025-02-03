Cracking UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is something millions dream of. Yet, a few, who count on strategic study schedules, hard work and passion, are able to succeed in it.

One such notable name is Gagan Singh Meena, who has accomplished what several others only aspire to. He cleared the UPSC - touted as one of the most toughest exams - not once, but twice.

In 2021, he cracked the examination with AIR 592 and was selected for Indian Police Services (IPS). However, he appeared for the test for a second time, and this time, he was chosed for Indian Administrative Services (IAS).

Let's unfold the journey of Gagan Singh Meena.

Who is Gagan Singh Meena?

Gagan Singh Meena, a resident of Rajasthan's Baroda, achieved an impressive AIR 2 in the ST category, and an overall 120 in the UPSC CSE 2022. As per media reports, Meena's late father wanted his son to become a collector - a wish he fulfiled by cracking UPSC CSE.

Interestingly, Gagan Singh Meena pursued his B.Tech in civil engineering from IIT BHU. For his UPSC preparations, he moved to Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar - an education hub in the national capital.

He stayed with Bihar's Prince Kumar, who also achieved success in the UPSC exam by bagging AIR 89.

When the results were out, the two friends knew that all their hard work and dedication had turned out to be fruitful. According to Prince Kumar, Meena did not distance himself completely from social media. Rather, he fixed a proper scheduled and stuck to it.

Gagan Singh Meena and Prince Kumar's story is a testament to the saying that "where there's a will, there's a way".