The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently declared the civil service 2024 exam results, with Prayagraj's Shakti Dubey hogging the top spot, followed by Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag.

Clearing UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) is no easy task, given the vast syllabus, fierce competition and multi-stage test. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently declared the civil service 2024 exam results, with Prayagraj's Shakti Dubey hogging the top spot, followed by Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag.

Kilometres away from Prayagraj, there is a small village called Amage in Maharashtra. Celebrations were being held at a pasture in Amage, with family members jumping with tears of joy. The reason? The youngest son of the family cracked UPSC CSE 2024 with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 551. His name is Beerappa Doni. Let's get to know more about him.

Who is Beerappa Doni?

Born into a traditional sheep-herding family, Beerappa Siddappa Doni's journey was anything but smooth. He spent his childhood catering to livestock. However, his dreams echoes beyond the grasslands.

His elder brother was a soldier in the Indian army, who ignited in him the desire to serve the nation. However, due to certain circumstances, Beerappa couldn't join the army. Yet, he wasn't defeated. With limited resources, Beerappa completed B.Tech degree and joined India Post where he went on to work for a few years.

However, his heart always wanted something more - clearing the UPSC CSE to serve the nation. After two unsuccessful attempts, he didn't sit back and accept his defeat. Rather, he got even more determined to achieve his goals.

His hard work and resilience bore fruits in 2024 when he cleared the civil service exams with an AIR 551, scripting history as the first from his community to achieve this milestone.