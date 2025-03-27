Himanshu Thapliyal's academic journey began with a JEE rank of 5,83,000—not exactly a dream start.

Himanshu Thapliyal, an alumnus of the 2023 MTech Nanotechnology batch from NITK Surathkal, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the UPSC Engineering Services Examination. His journey, however, is far from a conventional story of instant success.

Born in Uttarakhand and raised in Lucknow, Himanshu’s academic journey began with a JEE rank of 5,83,000—far from what many would consider a dream start. He pursued a BTech in Electronics and Communication from NPSEI, Pithoragarh, demonstrating resilience and determination. His hard work paid off when he cleared the GATE examination and secured admission to the MTech Nanotechnology programme at NITK Surathkal for the 2021–2023 term.

Reflecting on his time at NITK, Himanshu said, “Initially, it was difficult to figure out what I wanted to do in life. NITK gave me exposure, great friendships, and the clarity I needed to move forward.” This transformative period set the foundation for his future achievements.

Himanshu’s goal was not limited to earning a top rank. For him, AIR 1 was a significant step toward joining the Indian Telecom Services, a dream he has passionately pursued. “With this rank, I can finally achieve that goal. My focus now is to understand the system, identify where I can contribute, and give back to society in every way possible,” he shared.

Himanshu’s story is a testament to the power of persistence, hard work, and the ability to turn challenges into opportunities for growth. His journey inspires countless aspirants to dream big and remain committed to their goals.