Education

Meet man, who secured AIR 2 in JEE, studied at IIT Bombay, got gold medal in Olympiad, worked with Google, he is...

The man is one such example, whose thirst for knowledge has taken him to great heights

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

Meet man, who secured AIR 2 in JEE, studied at IIT Bombay, got gold medal in Olympiad, worked with Google, he is...
Most people dream of securing a degree from the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and landing a job at tech giants like Google or Microsoft. However, a few exceptional minds go beyond this. Nishant Totla is one such example, whose thirst for knowledge has taken him to great heights.

Nishant Totla, an alumnus of IIT Bombay, cracked the highly competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in 2008, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 2. Nishant's success stood out. He also achieved Rank 43 in the All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE).

His academic journey did not stop there. Nishant, a National Gold Medalist in the Chemistry Olympiad, was recognised for his brilliance with the Academy Excellence Award by IIT Bombay in 2008-09.

After completing his B.Tech in Computer Science, Nishant worked as a software engineer for major companies like Twitter (now X) and Google. At X, he contributed to developing internal frameworks and advertising metrics systems. Later, he joined Google as a software engineer.

However, Nishant's love for learning pushed him to leave his high-paying job at Google to pursue a Ph.D. at the University of California, Berkeley. He is currently in his third year at the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, continuing his journey of academic excellence.

Nishant Totla’s story is a testament to the power of determination and hardwork.

