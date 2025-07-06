Meet man, farmer's son who studied 15 hours a day, cracked IIT-JEE with AIR 1, got admission in...

Despite their limited education, up to Class 12th, his parents always envisioned a promising future for their children. Nilkrishna is the first in his family to pursue a college degree.

Inspired by success stories, people often find renewed motivation to pursue their goals. Each year, numerous candidates participate in competitive exams like the Joint Entrance Examination, National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, and UPSC Civil Services Examination, all aiming for achievement. This article highlights the inspiring journey of Nilkrishna Gajare, a farmer's son who achieved All India Rank 1 in the IIT JEE Main 2024 exam.

Who is Nilkrishna Gajare?

The Joint Entrance Examination, recognised as one of India's most challenging exams, is conducted twice annually. Nilkrishna Gajare, hailing from Maharashtra's Washim district and the son of a farmer, secured All India Rank 1 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024. His outstanding performance included a perfect score of 100 in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), showcasing his exceptional dedication and preparation.

From the remote village of Belkhed in Washim, Nilkrishna maintained a demanding study routine, dedicating over 15 hours daily to exam preparation. In a 2024 interview with PTI, Nilkrishna's father, Nirmal Gajare, shared his immense pride, expressing his inability to fully articulate his joy over his son's accomplishment.

Nilkrishna's early life and family background

Nilkrishna's background is rooted in farming, with his father, Nirmal Gajare, working as a soybean farmer, and his mother, Yogita, managing the household. Despite their limited education, up to Class 12th, his parents always envisioned a promising future for their children. Nilkrishna is the first in his family to pursue a college degree. Despite the challenges of limited resources and electricity in their village, his determination remained unwavering. His younger sister also aspires to a career as a Chartered Accountant.

Nilkrishna Gajare attended Rajeshwar Convent in Akola and J.C. High School in Karanja Lad, Washim, where he showcased excellence in both academics and sports from an early age. He competed in archery at the state and national levels, showcasing his discipline and focus. Nirmal Gajare shared with PTI in 2024, "Nilkrishna has always been a brilliant student and was good at sports. He participated in the district and national level tournaments in archery."

How Nilkrishna prepared for IIT-JEE exam?

Following his impressive 97% score in his 10th-grade exams, Nilkrishna aimed to study engineering. Despite his family's financial constraints, he earned a 75% scholarship through a coaching institute's talent hunt, enabling him to begin JEE preparation. According to Gajare, Nilkrishna's daily routine includes waking up at 4 am, studying for two hours, practicing "pranayam" (breathing exercises), resuming studies at 8:30 am, and retiring by 10 pm, as reported by PTI.