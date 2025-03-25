His story proves that determination and hard work can make anything possible.

Naga Naresh was born in a small village in Andhra Pradesh. His father was a driver, and his mother was a homemaker. They were uneducated and only wished to earn enough to support their family.

Life was already tough due to poverty, but a tragic accident changed everything. Naresh lost both his legs. He was taken to a private hospital, but they refused treatment as his parents had no money. Later, the police took him to a government hospital, where doctors had to amputate both his legs. From that day, he had to rely on a wheelchair.

Despite these hardships, Naresh was a bright student. However, due to financial struggles, he had to leave school. With the support of his friends and his own determination, he continued his studies.

After completing school, Naresh prepared for the IIT-JEE exam. He secured an all-India rank of 992 and ranked 4th in the specially-abled category. He then joined IIT Madras for a B.Tech degree.

After graduation, Naresh received multiple job offers from top companies. He finally chose to work as a software engineer at Google, proving that no obstacle is too big when you have the will to succeed.