Meet man, who left NDA due to depression, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, his AIR was...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Used animal fat instead of...': Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu accuses Jagan govt of 'adulterating' Tirupati Laddu prasadam

Mpox in India: First Mpox case confirmed in Kerala, patient recently travelled from...

Vijayta Pandit says Kumar Gaurav promised to only marry her despite engagement to Raj Kapoor's daughter: 'He used to...'

'The way we played PAK series...': Bangladesh coach fires warning to Rohit Sharma and co. ahead of Test series

'Joke ban chuka hai': Rohit Sharma's sly dig at players who reverse retirement decisions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Used animal fat instead of...': Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu accuses Jagan govt of 'adulterating' Tirupati Laddu prasadam

'Used animal fat instead of...': Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu accuses Jagan govt of 'adulterating' Tirupati Laddu prasadam

Mpox in India: First Mpox case confirmed in Kerala, patient recently travelled from...

Mpox in India: First Mpox case confirmed in Kerala, patient recently travelled from...

Vijayta Pandit says Kumar Gaurav promised to only marry her despite engagement to Raj Kapoor's daughter: 'He used to...'

Vijayta Pandit says Kumar Gaurav promised to only marry her despite engagement to Raj Kapoor's daughter: 'He used to...'

9 Indian actors who played both father and son in a film

9 Indian actors who played both father and son in a film

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Vijayta Pandit says Kumar Gaurav promised to only marry her despite engagement to Raj Kapoor's daughter: 'He used to...'

Vijayta Pandit says Kumar Gaurav promised to only marry her despite engagement to Raj Kapoor's daughter: 'He used to...'

Not Rishab Shetty, this superstar was first choice for blockbuster Kantara; he left film because...

Not Rishab Shetty, this superstar was first choice for blockbuster Kantara; he left film because...

'Salman I’ll never come after this': This producer reveals how he convinced superstar to sign his action blockbuster

'Salman I’ll never come after this': This producer reveals how he convinced superstar to sign his action blockbuster

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man, who left NDA due to depression, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, his AIR was...

The man left his high-paying job for the UPSC civil services exam and cracked it on his third attempt

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 06:23 AM IST

Meet man, who left NDA due to depression, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, his AIR was...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The UPSC civil services exam is surely one of the toughest exams in India. This year, around 13.4 lakh candidates appeared for the UPSC Prelims exam, but only 14,627 qualified for the Mains. These UPSC aspirants will take the UPSC Mains 2024 exams on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29. The exam requires hard work and students have to study religiously. Many people couldn't qualify the exam even in 3-4 attempts. However, despite failing in initial attempts, some finally made it to the final list to become IAS, IPS and IFS.

In this article, we will tell you about IAS Manuj Jindal, who is popular among UPSC aspirants. He also shares tips and guides them on how to crack the UPSC CSE. He is currently serving as Joint MD MSRDC. But who is IAS Manuj Jindal?

Manuj Jindal is a 2017 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra Cadre. He cracked UPSC CSE 2016 and secured AIR 53. The young IAS officer belongs to Ghaziabad. He went to study in a school in Uttarakhand's Dehradun after his early studies. After his schooling, he cracked the UPSC NDA exam at the age of 18 with AIR 18.

READ | Meet IPS Anurag Garg, IIT alumnus and new NCB Director General

However, he became a victim of anxiety and depression in the second term during NDA training. Due to his deteriorating condition, the academy decided to disqualify him from the course. IAS Manoj then decided to study abroad and completed graduation from the University of Virginia.

He got an offer from Barclays where he worked for three years at a good salary package. Later, he decided to come to India where his younger brother was preparing for UPSC. Manuj also decided to prepare for the exam and appeared in the exam in 2014. He cracked the first two stages -- prelims and mains -- but couldn't make it to the final list.

But in his second attempt, he passed the exam but was in the reserve list of the final result. However, in his third attempt, he finally cracked the exam in 2017 and secured the AIR 53rd rank. He has authored a book on UPSC Answer Writing (The Kick A** Craft of Answer Writing). IAS Manuj also runs a YouTube channel that provides guidance and teaches students about UPSC preparation. He also active on Instagram with 56K followers. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Days after iPhone 16 series launch, Apple loses Rs 970000 crore due to...

Days after iPhone 16 series launch, Apple loses Rs 970000 crore due to...

Watch: Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie takes mic from dad Nick Jonas, sings for him at London concert

Watch: Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie takes mic from dad Nick Jonas, sings for him at London concert

Empowering India's Economic Growth: How Tax Professionals Navigate Challenges and Thrive with Practice Guru's Solutions

Empowering India's Economic Growth: How Tax Professionals Navigate Challenges and Thrive with Practice Guru's Solutions

Rajkummar Rao asks makers to remove this singer from his song? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao asks makers to remove this singer from his song? Here's what we know

Who Armed Hezbollah's Pagers? The unsolved case of a deadly blast

Who Armed Hezbollah's Pagers? The unsolved case of a deadly blast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement