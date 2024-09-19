Meet man, who left NDA due to depression, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, his AIR was...

The man left his high-paying job for the UPSC civil services exam and cracked it on his third attempt

The UPSC civil services exam is surely one of the toughest exams in India. This year, around 13.4 lakh candidates appeared for the UPSC Prelims exam, but only 14,627 qualified for the Mains. These UPSC aspirants will take the UPSC Mains 2024 exams on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29. The exam requires hard work and students have to study religiously. Many people couldn't qualify the exam even in 3-4 attempts. However, despite failing in initial attempts, some finally made it to the final list to become IAS, IPS and IFS.

In this article, we will tell you about IAS Manuj Jindal, who is popular among UPSC aspirants. He also shares tips and guides them on how to crack the UPSC CSE. He is currently serving as Joint MD MSRDC. But who is IAS Manuj Jindal?

Manuj Jindal is a 2017 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra Cadre. He cracked UPSC CSE 2016 and secured AIR 53. The young IAS officer belongs to Ghaziabad. He went to study in a school in Uttarakhand's Dehradun after his early studies. After his schooling, he cracked the UPSC NDA exam at the age of 18 with AIR 18.

READ | Meet IPS Anurag Garg, IIT alumnus and new NCB Director General

However, he became a victim of anxiety and depression in the second term during NDA training. Due to his deteriorating condition, the academy decided to disqualify him from the course. IAS Manoj then decided to study abroad and completed graduation from the University of Virginia.

He got an offer from Barclays where he worked for three years at a good salary package. Later, he decided to come to India where his younger brother was preparing for UPSC. Manuj also decided to prepare for the exam and appeared in the exam in 2014. He cracked the first two stages -- prelims and mains -- but couldn't make it to the final list.

But in his second attempt, he passed the exam but was in the reserve list of the final result. However, in his third attempt, he finally cracked the exam in 2017 and secured the AIR 53rd rank. He has authored a book on UPSC Answer Writing (The Kick A** Craft of Answer Writing). IAS Manuj also runs a YouTube channel that provides guidance and teaches students about UPSC preparation. He also active on Instagram with 56K followers.