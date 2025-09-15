Add DNA as a Preferred Source
EDUCATION

Meet man, Khan Sir’s visually impaired student who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt with AIR…

Being visually impaired presented numerous challenges, but he refused to let his disability define his aspirations. His mother, Vibha Sinha, emerged as his guiding light, becoming his eyes and playing a pivotal role in his preparation for the UPSC exam. Read here to know more about his UPSC journey.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the toughest exams in India, with lakhs of students appearing for it every year. However, only a handful of them get the chance to fulfill their dreams of becoming an IAS officer. Today, we will tell you about IAS Ravi Raj, who cracked the UPSC exam in his forth attempt despite being visually impaired. Let's know mpre about his UPSC journey.

Who is IAS Ravi Raj?

Ravi Raj, a resident of Mahuli village in Nawada district, Bihar, has etched his name in the list of successful candidates of the UPSC Civil Services 2024 examination. What makes his achievement truly remarkable is that Ravi is visually impaired, and his journey to securing the 182nd rank in the prestigious exam is a testament to his indomitable spirit and the unwavering support of his mother.

IAS Ravi Raj's mother helped him in fulfilling his dream

Vibha Sinha's contribution to Ravi's success cannot be overstated. She not only read out books and study materials to him but also ensured he stayed focused on his goals. Even while engaged in household chores like cooking, she would play lectures on YouTube for Ravi to listen to, maximizing their study time. Together, they devoted around 10 hours a day to his preparation, 

Khan Sir's videos helped Ravi Raj in preparing for UPSC exam

According to Prabhat Khabar's report, Ravi Raj utilized Khan Sir's online lectures as part of his daily study routine to strengthen his preparation. His mother would play his videos which helped him in studies.

IAS Ravi credits his mother for his success

Dring an ineterview, Ravi said, "My mother has an equal share in my success. She lived her life like a student so that I could do something." Ravi had resorted to YouTube to study for UPSC. He told that when his mother was in the kitchen, Ravi used to listen to audio lectures on YouTube and then tell his mother about the studies and his mother used to write them down on paper.

Ravi Raj's previous achievements and unwavering ambition

Ravi Raj's academic prowess was evident even before his UPSC success. He had previously cleared the 69th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination in November 2024, securing a position as a Revenue Officer. Notably, he chose not to join the position, driven by his larger ambition of becoming an IAS officer. Ravi's determination was tested as he faced failure in the UPSC exam three times before emerging victorious on his fourth attempt, underscoring his refusal to give up on his dreams.

