His story proves that success is about vision, strategy, and taking the road less traveled

In 2017, a young boy from Udaipur, Rajasthan, made history. Kalpit Veerwal became the first student ever to score a perfect 360/360 in the JEE Main exam, earning a place in the Limca Book of Records. What seemed like an impossible dream for lakhs of students was just the beginning of his journey.

Kalpit’s success story didn’t start in coaching hubs like Kota. His father, Pushkar Lal, worked as a compounder in a government hospital, while his mother, Pushpa Veerwal, was a school teacher. Education was a priority in their home, and Kalpit made the most of it.

Unlike many JEE aspirants, he did not study for 15-16 hours a day. Instead, he followed a consistent study plan while managing school and coaching in Udaipur. He was also a top performer in national Olympiads and a recipient of the KVPY and NTSE scholarships. His method proved that quality matters more than quantity.

After topping JEE, Kalpit joined IIT Bombay’s Computer Science programme. However, he had no plans of following the traditional path of placements and corporate jobs. Instead, he started writing about his preparation strategies, which gained massive attention.

Kalpit also explored other interests. He became an NCC cadet, earning an NCC A Certificate through rigorous training. In his second year, he launched a YouTube channel to share JEE tips. His practical and relatable advice quickly gained popularity, and by 2019, he had over 100,000 subscribers.

Seeing the demand for quality education, Kalpit launched AcadBoost, an online platform for competitive exam preparation. He skipped internships to focus on his startup and even created his own online courses. His first course was a massive success, making more money than the highest-paying job offer at IIT Bombay.

By his final year, Kalpit made a bold decision—he dropped out a semester early and skipped placements to go all in on AcadBoost. His business became profitable, attracting attention from investors and edtech companies. However, he chose independence, reinvesting his earnings into stocks, real estate, and other ventures.

Kalpit remains an advocate for student well-being. In 2024, when a viral extreme study schedule sparked debate, he criticised it, saying, “I scored full marks in JEE but didn’t study half as much. Most students who do this burn out.”

From a record-breaking student to a successful entrepreneur, Kalpit Veerwal’s story proves that success is about vision, strategy, and taking the road less traveled.