Meet man, who was once diagnosed with autism, his mother left CA job to treat him, later topped...

Studying hard and becoming successful is possible, but doing the same after being diagnosed with a unique condition is quite an impressive feat. Kabir Singh Suryavanshi never let his family feel that he was different from a normal child, as he was always a bright student with a tendency to work hard. His parents could not imagine that he would be able to study like his peers as he was diagnosed with autism at the age of two.

However, contrary to his parents’ belief, he was one of the highest scorers in his class 10 examination and scored 96 percent marks and topped in Class 10 CBSE in his school in 2022. Belonging to the general category, Kabir studied in a mainstream school. Though he still struggles to communicate properly due to his condition, he is still doing well.

How an autistic boy scored high marks in class 10?

Doctors had told his mother, Molly Suryavanshi, when he was diagnosed with autism, that his child would have no hope for normal learning. However, Kabir proved him wrong after topping Class 10 CBSE examination. Kabir gives the credit for his successful educational journey to counsellors, therapists, and his mother who shaped his childhood throughout.

Kabir’s mother had quit her chartered accountant job to take care of him. She trained herself in treating autism and became an autism specialist and a behavioural therapist. Kabir belongs to Bhubaneswar but the family later moved to Mumbai for Kabir’s treatment and then to Gurugram to support his higher education.

What problems is Kabir facing?

Kabir has issues with gross motor, and was having delays in speech, his mother told News18. She was throughout with him and helped Kabir develop techniques to make him understand things better, worked on his attachment style, and on other behavioural patterns.

“It is important to understand that he is not doing what he is doing purposefully and work towards each goal that we want to achieve,” said Molly. Kabir’s father is the head of the dermatology department at Dr Reddy’s. Kabir also says that his success was due to the mantra that his mother gave, “keep calm, work hard”.