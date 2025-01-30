Sankalp Gaur, who achieved the top rank in the JEE Main 2015 exam, hails from Pune, Maharashtra. He completed his schooling from DAV Public School.

If there is determination and passion to do something, success follows. No matter how difficult the exam is, one can succeed in passing it. This is the story of a person who achieved the top 1 rank in the JEE Main exam. His name is Sankalp Gaur. True to his name, he was determined and wrote a story of success in this exam. His story is truly inspirational for many people.

JEE topper Sankalp Gaur

Sankalp Gaur, who achieved the top rank in the JEE Main 2015 exam, hails from Pune, Maharashtra. He completed his schooling from DAV Public School. Sankalp has always been an exceptional student. He scored 97.80% in his 12th grade and secured 345 out of 360 marks in the JEE Main 2015, achieving an All India Rank of 1. Additionally, he performed brilliantly in JEE Advanced 2015, securing an All India Rank of 56.

After passing the JEE exam, Sankalp completed his B.Tech from IIT Bombay. His father worked as the DGM at the Arms and Ammunition Factory in Khadki, Pune, while his mother was employed at the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL). Sankalp believes that his mother’s decision to quit her job to support him during this crucial phase of his life was the key reason behind his success.

After completing his B.Tech from IIT Bombay, Sankalp pursued a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Physics from the University of Colorado, Boulder. According to his LinkedIn profile, during his B.Tech, Sankalp worked as an Undergraduate Researcher at Julius Maximilians University of Würzburg, Germany. Later, he worked as an Undergraduate Researcher at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). Currently, he is working as a Graduate Researcher and Teaching Assistant at the University of Colorado Boulder in the United States.