Meet man, JEE topper, who secured 100 percentile, didn't take admission in IIT due to...

Chirag Falor scored 352 out of 396 marks in the JEE Advanced.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 06:55 AM IST

Meet man, JEE topper, who secured 100 percentile, didn't take admission in IIT due to...
Topping the highly competitive IIT-JEE exam and getting into an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is no mean feat as every year, thousands of aspirants prepare for this exam, but only a select few manage to secure a spot in their desired IIT. However, Pune's Chirag Falor, who topped the JEE Advanced exam in 2020, decided against joining the IITs because he had already been accepted into the esteemed Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.

Chirag Falor has outstanding academic scores. He achieved the top rank in the JEE Advanced and received a perfect score of 100 percentile in the JEE Mains. 

Born and raised in Pune, Chirag Falor moved to Delhi and enrolled in Pragati Public School to boost his focus as he would get distracted while living with his family. Before securing AIR 1 in IIT-JEE,  in March 2020, Chirag Falor got admission in MIT. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, he was unable to travel to the US so he pursued the online course from India.

"I have secured admission to MIT and am proceeding with it. Classes have already started, and I am attending them online. I had prepared for these exams over four years, so I didn't want to skip taking the exam," Falor told PTI.

Chirag Falor completed the JEE Advanced with a score of 352 out of 396. "The MIT exam was not as difficult as the JEE exam. It has given me confidence to an entirely new level. I attended MIT classes online at night and prepared for the IIT exams during the day," Falor explained.

In 2019, Falor won a gold medal at the 13th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) and secured the top position in the American Mathematics competition.

