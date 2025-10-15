Meet man, IPS officer, BIT Mesra Alumna, whose SHOCKING reply to panelists during UPSC interview is going viral: 'You keep your job, I keep my...'

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Meet IPS officer, who during his interview said something shocking to the panelists, and it has a connection to this movie

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IPS Shakti Mohan Avasthy who during his interview said something shocking to the panelists, and it has a connection to this movie

IPS Shakti Mohan Avasthy early life

IPS Shakti Mohan Avasthy was born on 7 June 1993 and currently is 32 years old. He hails from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. His father name is Sheel Mohan Avasthy. Shakti completed his schooling from Lucknow. He then pursued a B.Tech in Civil Engineering from the BIT Mesra in Bihar.

IPS Shakti Mohan Avasthy UPSC Journey

Shakti Mohan Avasthy made a switch from engineering to civil services. Shakti started preparing for UPSC CSE exam to become an IPS officer. he gave three attempts, and finally cleared UPSC exam in 2019. In his first attempt, Shakti cleared prelims and Mains, but could not clear the interview round. He worked hard, and in second attempt, he was selected for the Indian Revenue service. However, Shakti wanted to achieve his IPS dream. Finally in third attempt he got All India rank of 154, and became an IPS officer.

There is also a interesting episode from his interview round, when panelist asked him if he has watched '3 idiots' as his face is similar to actor Sharman Joshi. Panel asked, 'You look like Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi. Have you seen his film '3 Idiots'?'

To which Shakti responded, 'Yes, I have." The panel then asked him to narrate the Sharman Joshi interview scene from the film. Shakti narrated the entire scene and finally said the same words that Sharman Joshi tells his interview panel: "You keep your job, I keep my attitude.'

This episode was funny, but it was also scary for Shakti at that time, as he said that he was not hopeful that he will be selected, but he score impressive 190 marks and made it to the final list of selected candidates.

IPS Shakti Mohan Avasthy wife

IPS Shakti Mohan Avasthy is married to Dr. Pooja, who is an IAS officer. She secured the 42nd rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021. Previously, she became an IPS officer in 2018 by securing the 147th rank in the UPSC examination.

IPS Shakti Mohan Avasthy current posting

IPS Shakti Mohan Avasthy is currently posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DSP) in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Earlier he has held significant roles, including Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Azamgarh and Moradabad.