Meet man, son of grocery seller, who failed in class 10th but later cracked UPSC exam 3 times with AIR..., he is now working as...

IPS Ishwar Gurjar had once failed to clear his Class 10th exam, but hard work and perseverance propelled him to UPSC success.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 09:04 AM IST

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is widely considered one of the most challenging recruitment exams in India. While most successful candidates boast a strong educational foundation, some aspirants, who may have had average or even below-average academic records, have overcome significant obstacles to achieve success. A prime example is the inspiring story of IPS officer Ishwar Gurjar from Rajasthan. Despite initially failing his Class 10th exam, his determination and hard work led him to achieve success in the UPSC.

Who is IPS Ishwar Gurjar? 

Born into a lower-middle-class family in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, Ishwar Lal Gurjar, son of grocery seller Suvalal Gurjar and homemaker Sukhi Devi, had a humble upbringing. As a student, Ishwar was of average academic standing and did not pass his Class 10th board exams, which led to feelings of discouragement and a consideration of discontinuing his studies.

Motivational words from father

Despite this setback, Ishwar's father supportted him and urged him to remain hopeful and courageous. His father, Suvalal, motivated his young son, telling him, “Don’t lose hope and courage."

Ishwar heeded his father's advice and successfully passed his Class 10th exams in 2012 with a respectable 54%, followed by 68% in Class 12th. After completing his schooling, Ishwar Gurjar obtained a Bachelor’s degree from MDS University and secured a position as a government school teacher in 2019.

IPS Ishwar Gurjar's UPSC journey

However, driven by a desire for greater achievements, Ishwar dedicated himself to preparing for the UPSC CSE. His journey was marked by challenges, including failing to clear the 2019 UPSC Prelims on his first attempt, reaching the interview stage but not making the final list in 2020, and facing another setback in 2021.

Despite these challenges, the determined young man persisted in pursuing his aspirations, and ultimately succeeded in the UPSC CSE on his fourth attempt in 2022, achieving an All-India Rank (AIR) of 644, and was assigned to the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) cadre.

But, Ishwar Gurjar aspired to join the Indian Police Service (IPS), a goal he achieved in his fifth attempt in 2023, securing AIR 555. In 2024, Gurjar successfully cleared the UPSC CSE for the third consecutive time, improving his AIR to 483.

IPS Ishwar Gurjar's heartfelt Instagram post

After the 2024 results were declared, Ishwar shared a heartfelt reflection on Instagram, putting his incredible journey into perspective. "The words are the same, only the year and time have changed. This time, the UPSC CSE 2024 result is out. My rank is AIR 483. After initial failures, seeing my name on the UPSC list three times in a row (IRS, IPS, …483) and the pride and satisfaction of becoming a part of the Indian Police Service (IPS) is no small thing," he posted on Instagram.

IPS Ishwar Gurjar's current posting 

As of September 2025, IPS Ishwar Gurjar is undergoing training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA). He secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 483 in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024, qualifying for the Indian Police Service.

 

