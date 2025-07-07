Meet man who graduated from IIT, secured job in London, left it for UPSC exam, became IPS officer with AIR...; he is from...

In his first attempt at the UPSC exam, he secured the All India Rank (AIR) 330th rank and joined the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

Clearing the UPSC exam and becoming an IPS officer is a dream for many civil services aspirants. Some even left their high-paying jobs to become civil servants. In this article, we will tell you about one such person who graduated from IIT, secured a well-paying job in London, but later quit it for the UPSC civil services exam. He is now an IPS officer. His name is IPS Ashish Tiwari.

Who is IPS Ashish Tiwari?

IPS Ashish Tiwari currently serves as SSP of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Ashish decided to become an IPS by rejecting jobs in well-paying jobs in London and Japan. He is a 2012 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of UP cadre. In his first attempt, he secured the All India Rank (AIR) 330th rank and joined the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). In his next attempt, he worked hard and became an IPS with AIR 219 in 2012. Ashish was allotted UP cadre (IPS-RR 2012).

IPS Ashish Tiwari's background

IPS Ashish is a resident of Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh. His father, Kailash Narayan Tiwari, was an engineer in the Railways. His innovative strategies in areas of community policing, countering fake news and digital governance have received public and professional appreciation and widespread media coverage.

Educational qualifications

IPS Ashish completed his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Hoshangabad. IPS Ashish graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, with B. Tech.(H) and M. Tech in computer science and engineering in 2007. He recently completed a Master of Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School.

IPS Ashish has held positions of ASP Jhansi, SP Rural Varanasi, SP Mirzapur, SSP Etah, SP Jaunpur, SSP Ayodhya, Founder Commandant-Special security force(SSF), SP Election(UP), SSP Firozabad. His work experience includes stints at investment banks Lehman Brothers and Nomura and as Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax (IRS).