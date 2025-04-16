Mrinal Kutteri, excelled in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) by securing AIR 1 but also triumphed in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), a gateway to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), is renowned as one of the toughest entrance exams in India and even globally. Each year, thousands of students from across the country aspire to secure a seat at an IIT by clearing both the JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams. In this article, we talk about an extraordinary individual who not only cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) but also cracked the IIT-JEE.

Mrinal Kutteri, a native of Hyderabad, lives with his parents, younger brother, and grandparents. Though his family originally hails from Kerala, none of his immediate family members are doctors, making his journey all the more unique.

Mrinal developed a keen interest from classes 8th- 9th in biology and chemistry. He started preparing for the NEET exam when he was in class 11th. In an interview with India Today in 2021, the NEET topper shared, “I wanted to initially become an army doctor and live a life of medicine and adventure, but that gradually turned into an interest mainly in medicine. Also, the pandemic had an impact as it was inspiring to see doctors all across the world on the frontlines.”

During the COVID-19 epidemic, many students' learning experiences were affected by the switch from offline to online studies. At first, though, Mrinal enjoyed the changeover. Mrinal recounted how, at first, he relished having a lot of free time when the lockdown started, which allowed him to prioritise his interests over his studies. He eventually had to go through an adjustment phase before re-establishing his routine, though, as this had a detrimental effect on his academic performance.

He did not rigorously follow a study regimen, in contrast to many top scorers. Mrinal acknowledged that, instead of rigorously adhering to a schedule, he favoured a flexible approach to studying. He thought it would be a waste of time to make and attempt to follow a strict timetable just to find it difficult to follow.

In an interview with India Today in 2021, the NEET topper shared, "So, I went for a free-form and flexible pattern. I set a goal for each day and how I achieved it was up to me. There were many days when I couldn’t achieve the goal, but it was not about getting demotivated or discouraged. Being okay with this free form is what I think really helped me.”

Mrinal claimed that the hours he spent studying differed greatly from day to day. He had days when he was unable to study at all, as well as moments when he felt extremely productive. Even though his study schedule varies, Mrinal stated that, aside from his educational obligations, he often studies for four hours each day, and on especially productive days, he manages to study for five hours. But he never did more than that.

He did not prepare more than his NEET preparations for the KVPY and JEE Main exams in Class 12. He passed his JEE Main exam with an astounding 99.9 percentile. Mrinal Kutteri of Hyderabad achieved a flawless score of 720 out of 720, placing him at the top of the NTA NEET 2021 admission exam and earning him All India Rank 1.