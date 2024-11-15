Amit Kataria is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his schooling from Delhi Public School - RK Puram.

Every aspirant dreams of conquering the UPSC Civil Service Exam, one of the toughest examinations in India. While only a few manage to succeed, IAS officer Amit Kataria who achieved 18th place in the highly competitive 2003 UPSC examination, which paved the way for him to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

According to several news reports, Kataria is India’s richest IAS officer with an estimated net worth of Rs 8.90 crore.

Amit Kataria is a notable IAS officer of the 2004 Chhattisgarh cadre. After serving for seven years on central deputation, he just returned to the state. Originally hailing from Delhi NCR, Kataria got AIR 18 in the 2003 UPSC test.

Following a seven-year central deputation, Amit Kataria, an IAS officer and one of the wealthiest civil workers in the nation, is currently serving in Chhattisgarh. Kataria, a native of Gurugram, rose to fame while serving as the Collector of Bastar after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi while sporting sunglasses. This encounter generated a lot of discussion on the internet. Many pointed out that it was improper to wear sunglasses to a meeting with a high-ranking official. After the 2015 incident, which happened during Modi's visit to Bastar, Kataria was given a show-cause notice.

Kataria is one of the top 10 richest IAS officers in India and a graduate of IIT Delhi with a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering. Most of his fortune comes from his family's real estate ventures, which bring in a substantial sum of money in Delhi and the surrounding areas.

Despite his substantial earnings, Kataria initially drew a symbolic salary of just Rs 1. Asmita Handa, his wife, earns lakhs of rupees a year as a commercial pilot, contributing to the family's income. Kataria is well-known for his passion for travel and regularly posts pictures from his trips on Instagram. According to sources, his net worth is approximately Rs 8.9 crore. Like IAS Tina Dabi and IPS Amit Lodha, Kataria is a well-known figure among India's top civil officers due to his journey from an IIT graduate to a notable civil servant and millionaire.