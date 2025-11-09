Meet man, IITian who rejected Rs 4 crore job offer, phD offer from Stanford University due to…, he is from…

He made a choice that defied convention as he rejected Phd offers from Stanford, salary offers worth crores to build his own startup. Along with his classmate, he co-founded an AI startup, which has now raised Rs 540 crore in funding.

Often, IITians pursue seven-figure roles or global doctoral programmes; however, this man took an altogether unconventional route to success. He made a choice that defied convention as he rejected Phd offers from Stanford, salary offers worth crores to build his own startup. Along with his classmate, he co-founded an AI startup, which has now raised Rs 540 crore in funding.

Who is Varun Vummadi?

Varun Vummadi, along with Esha Manideep, had attractive options after graduating from IIT Kharagpur. Vummadi had a Stanford PhD offer and a $525,000 quant trading role at an international HFT. Esha got a $150,000 job offer at an Indian HFT firm. Despite having lucrative offers, Varun Vummadi embraced uncertainty and co-founded an artificial intelligence (AI) startup, Giga, alongside his Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur classmate Esha Manideep. The company aims to transform how enterprises communicate with their customers. Their San Francisco-based startup has raised $61 million(equivalent to Rs 5408587082) in Series A funding, led by Redpoint Ventures, and works with clients like DoorDash.

In a long post on LinkedIn, Vummadi announced the launch of his startup Giga two years ago. He wrote, "After graduation, we were presented with some incredible opportunities. Esha was offered a $150K job as a system engineer role with a prominent Indian HFT firm. I received a PhD offer from Stanford University and a $525K job offer from an international HFT as a quant trader. We left all those opportunities to pursue our passion towards solving challenging problems in Machine learning. Our Fine tuned models are 3X faster than GPT4 API. We are 70% cheaper and perform better on a specific use case than GPT4. (e.g., LLM for health care, Insurance, Lawyers.). We outperform GPT4 + Prompting techniques after fine-tuning.

"Recognising data privacy as a critical concern for many enterprises for not allowing ChatGPT and Copilot usage, we offer in-house coding assistants and chatbots, making these powerful tools safely accessible to all businesses. We are launching our chatbot and finetuning APIs tomorrow, and have one more exciting piece of news to share tomorrow," he added.



Varun Vummadi's journey from IIT to San Francisco.

And now Vummadi and Esha together raised $61 million after two years. "We have raised $61M, but that’s not what excites me. Our original idea was fine-tuning LLMs for enterprises. Although we topped some benchmarks, the business was not viable. And then we ended up in customer support – not because we were passionate about it, but because we just really wanted to change the world with AI. Customer support is one of the few places where you can make a lot of impact using AI right now. Our vision is to build an enterprise operations platform where the next trillion-dollar companies will be built. And customer support is just the start," read the LinkedIn post.