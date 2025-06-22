The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exam is considered one of the toughest in the country, given the vast syllabus, tough competition and multi-stage exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exam is considered one of the toughest in the country, given the vast syllabus, tough competition and multi-stage exam. Despite this, millions of aspirants appear for it every year, dreaming of becoming IAS/IPS/IRS officers.

In this article, we will shed light on the journey of IPS officer Abhay Daga -- an IIT-Kharagpur alumnus who also appeared in Star Plus show 'Siya ke Ram'. Later, he went on to crack UPSC exam with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 83. Let's get to unfold his journey further.

Who is Abhay Daga?

A native of Maharashtra, IPS Abhay Daga is the son of renowned paediatricians Dr Rajendra and Dr Meena Daga. He pursued his schooling from BVB Lloyds, Vidya Niketan School, Wardha and later went on to complete his intermediate from Hyderabad.

After this, Abhay secured a seat at renowned IIT Kharagpur. During this time, he developed interest in acting. Following this line further, Abhay started doing theatre and plays. Interestingly, he also appeared in popular TV series 'Siya ke Ram'. In 2018, Abhay joined tech giant Microsoft as a software engineer.

However, he later quit his high-paying job in 2021 and decided to go for UPSC exam. With dedication and hard work, Abhay cracked the exam on his very attempt in 2023 with AIR 83.