IIT JEE Topper Kalpit Veerwal achieved the All India Rank 1 spot in JEE Mains 2017 after getting a 360 out of 360 score. From 2017 to 2021, he studied computer science engineering after securing a spot at IIT Bombay.

IIT JEE is one of the hardest exams in the world. To pass the exam and get into a good college, many candidates begin to prepare after the results of Class 10 are released. The candidates who pass the IIT JEE exam with flying colours also manage to get admission into the prestigious IIT and are thus hired by multinational companies at a high-paying salary. It takes many sacrifices, dedication, hard work, and discipline to become an IIT graduate, which is why it is difficult to comprehend when someone decides to leave IIT to follow their passion.

Today, we will talk about Kalpit Veerwal, a young boy from Udaipur, Rajasthan, who made history by scoring a perfect 360/360 in the JEE Main exam.

Coaching hotspots like Kota are not where Kalpit's success story began. His mother, Pushpa Veerwal, was a school teacher, while his father, Pushkar Lal, was a compounder in a government hospital. Their family placed a high value on education, and Kalpit took full advantage of it.

He did not study 15–16 hours a day like most JEE aspirants. Instead, he balanced school and coaching in Udaipur with a systematic study routine. Besides, he received the KVPY and NTSE scholarships and performed exceptionally in national Olympiads. His strategy proved that one should focus more on quality than quantity.

After his success in JEE, Kalpit got admission in the Computer Science department at IIT Bombay. He did not, however, aspire to follow the traditional line of corporate jobs and placements. Instead, he started writing about his preparation techniques, which became more popular. Kalpit also pursued other hobbies.

After completing strenuous training, he became an NCC cadet and secured an NCC A Certificate. In the second year, he started a YouTube channel to provide JEE tips. His hands-on and practical advice gained massive attention online, and by 2019, he had more than 100,000 subscribers.

Kalpit launched AcadBoost, an online competitive exam preparation platform, after realizing the necessity of quality education. To focus on his venture, he skipped internships and even created his online courses. He earned more from his first course than from the best-paying job to be had at IIT Bombay, a massive success.

During his final year, Kalpit risked dropping a semester early and skipped placements to concentrate solely on AcadBoost. His venture was profitable, attracting the attention of edtech companies and investors. However, he chose to go solo, investing his profits in real estate, the stock market, and other ventures.

Kalpit is still a champion of students' welfare. "I got full marks in JEE but did not study half as much," he said in 2024, reacting to a conversation triggered by a viral intensive study schedule.

Kalpit Veerwal's career, from being a record holder student to a successful entrepreneur proves that it takes planning, vision, and choosing the less-traveled path to achieve success.