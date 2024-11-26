IIT-JEE topper Jithendar Reddy chose to quit the corporate career option due to...

While most IIT graduates aim for high-paying corporate jobs or successful engineering careers, some individuals are driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, pushing them to explore further education even after remarkable achievements. One such individual is Anumula Jithendar Reddy, whose inspiring journey showcases his passion for learning beyond conventional paths.

Jithendar Reddy, who secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the 2010 IIT-JEE Advanced exam, is a shining example of this quest for knowledge. After completing his B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Bombay, he chose not to step into the corporate world. Instead, he pursued a Master’s degree (M.Tech) at ETH Zurich in Switzerland, a globally renowned institution. Currently, he is pursuing a PhD at the Institute of Neuroinformatics, a joint program by ETH Zurich and the University of Zurich.

Jithendar was born in a middle-class family in Warangal, Telangana (then Andhra Pradesh). His parents, Ramachandra Reddy, a professor at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), and T. Shobha, a government school teacher, created an environment where education was highly valued. Growing up, Jithendar displayed exceptional aptitude for mathematics and science.

After excelling in his Class 12 board exams, he cracked the IIT-JEE entrance, one of India’s toughest exams, and secured admission to IIT Bombay. During his time there, he not only completed his degree but also interned with QEA Eduventures and Caltech SURFriends in the US.

A unique path to success

Unlike many of his IIT peers who pursue lucrative careers immediately, Jithendar chose a different route. He completed his M.Tech at ETH Zurich in 2017 and continued his academic journey with a PhD. His groundbreaking research in neuroinformatics is a testament to his dedication and brilliance.

Jithendar Reddy’s story reminds us that the pursuit of knowledge can be more fulfilling than conventional career paths. His journey inspires others to prioritize learning over material success, proving that education is a lifelong treasure.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

