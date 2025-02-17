Shubham, son of Devanand Singh and Punam Devi from Kumhari village in Bihar, studied in his village before joining Vidya Vihar Residential School in Purnia, where he passed his tenth in 2012.

Clearing the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) is a dream for many, but only a few achieve the top ranks. Shubham Kumar, an IIT engineer, made his dream come true by securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 in his third attempt.

Born in Kumhari village under Kadwa block in Bihar, one of the most flood-affected areas, Shubham faced many challenges but remained determined. He completed his early education in his village before joining Vidya Vihar Residential School in Purnia. After passing his tenth in 2012, he moved to Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Bokaro, Jharkhand, where he completed his Class 12 in 2014.

After school, Shubham cracked the IIT entrance exam and got admission to IIT Bombay, where he pursued a degree in Civil Engineering. However, his dream was always to become an IAS officer. Inspired by the impact civil servants can have on society, he started preparing for the UPSC CSE during his college years.

Despite failing in his first two attempts, Shubham did not lose hope. With strong family support, disciplined study plans, and continuous self-improvement, he worked harder each time.

In his third attempt, Shubham’s efforts paid off, and he secured the top rank in India. He credited his success to perseverance, a positive mindset, and his family’s encouragement. His father, Devanand Singh, a bank manager, played a crucial role in motivating him, while his elder sister, a scientist at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), also supported him.

Also read: Meet IAS officer, who cleared UPSC exam after getting inspired by Virat Kohli, her AIR was...