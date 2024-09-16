Meet man, IIT graduate, who left Rs 1 crore salary job for UPSC, secured AIR 1 in 1st attempt, posted in...

Kanishak Kataria had it all—a prestigious IIT degree, a high-paying job abroad, and a salary most could only dream of. But there was something more he wanted, something beyond wealth and comfort. What would make a man abandon a Rs 1 crore package in South Korea and return to India? The answer lies in his passion for public service.

A native of Rajasthan, Kataria graduated from IIT Bombay with a degree in Computer Science. His career took off immediately, landing him a lucrative job with Samsung in South Korea. Despite his enviable position, Kanishak’s true calling lay elsewhere—he dreamed of becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. Inspired by his father, Sanwar Mal Verma, an IAS officer and Director of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department in Rajasthan, Kanishak knew his path.

In 2017, Kanishak left his job and returned to Jaipur, determined to crack the highly competitive UPSC Civil Services Examination. What made his story even more remarkable was that he chose not to enrol in any coaching. Instead, he relied solely on self-study. With unmatched dedication, Kanishak sat for the UPSC exam in 2019 and emerged victorious, securing the All India Rank (AIR) 1 on his first attempt.

Kanishak’s success was a proud moment for his family, especially his father and uncle K.C. Verma, the Divisional Commissioner in Jaipur. Reflecting on his journey, Kanishak once said, “Since childhood, I’ve seen my father and uncle serve the country. I wanted to follow in their footsteps.”

Today, Kanishak Kataria is posted as Joint Secretary in the Department of Personnel (DOP), Government of Rajasthan, where he continues to fulfil his dream.