Meet man, IIT graduate, who donated Rs 228 crore, currently he is...

Dr. Krishna Chivukula, a US-based industrialist and entrepreneur, has made a remarkable donation of ₹228 crore to the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras). This donation is one of the largest ever received by the prestigious institution.

IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti shared that Dr. Chivukula studied aerospace engineering at the institute in the 1970s. "Nearly after 53 years, our alumnus Dr. Krishna Chivukula has come to give ₹228 crore as an endowment to IIT Madras. He had studied M.Tech in aerospace engineering during the 1970s and has established companies that manufacture components for aeroplanes," Kamakoti told reporters.

In the financial year 2023-2024, IIT Madras received a total of ₹513 crore in donations, with former IITians contributing ₹367 crore of this amount. The significant contributions from alumni, including Dr. Chivukula’s, highlight the strong connection and sense of gratitude that graduates feel towards their alma mater.

In honor of Dr. Chivukula's generous contribution, IIT Madras has named an academic block the Krishna Chivukula Block on its expansive campus in Adyar.

Dr. Krishna Chivukula’s journey is an inspiring one. He studied in a Telugu medium school until class 8 and then pursued a Master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering at IIT Madras. After his time in India, he moved to the United States to earn an MBA from Harvard University.

He founded Indo-US MIM Tec, a company that specializes in Metal Injection Molding, in the United States. Additionally, he established a firm focused on advanced mass spectroscopy techniques.

Reflecting on his decision to donate, Dr. Chivukula mentioned that the philanthropic culture in the United States, particularly in sectors like education and health, influenced him. "In America, there is so much philanthropy in sectors like education, health..." he noted.

According to the IIT Madras website, Dr. Chivukula rapidly progressed through the engineering ranks at Hoffman Industries in the USA, becoming Chief Engineer in 1976. After completing his MBA at Harvard, he returned to Hoffman Industries as Group President and CEO in 1984. However, in 1990, he left to start his first company, Shiva Technologies Inc., in Syracuse, New York. Under his leadership, Shiva Technologies became the global leader in trace element analysis using advanced mass spectroscopic techniques. In 1997, he established Shiva Analyticals Pvt. Ltd. in Bangalore.

Dr. Chivukula’s donation is a testament to his successful career and his desire to give back to the institution that laid the foundation for his achievements. His contribution will support various initiatives at IIT Madras, ensuring that future generations of students have access to the resources and opportunities needed to excel.

