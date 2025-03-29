Naga Naresh Karutura graduated as a Computer Science engineer from IIT Madras and today works for Google.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – held for admissions to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – is one of the most challenging exams in India and globally. It is the gateway to admission at the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). Every year, thousands of students from across the country attempt the JEE Main and Advanced exams, hoping to secure a seat at these top institutions. Among them is the extraordinary story of Naga Naresh Karutura, who defied all odds to achieve extraordinary success.

Born in Tiparru, a small village on the banks of the Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh, Naga Naresh faced a tough start in life. His father worked as a driver, and his mother was a housewife; neither had received a formal education. Their main focus was meeting the family’s basic needs.

As a child, Naresh became a victim of an accident and lost both his legs. Initially taken to a private hospital, his parents were unable to afford treatment, and he was referred to a government hospital. There, doctors had no choice but to amputate both his legs, confining him to a wheelchair for life.

Despite the challenges of poverty and disability, Naga Naresh excelled in his studies. His family later moved to Tanuku, where he enrolled in a missionary school. With the support of friends and his determination, he continued to perform brilliantly.

Naga Naresh set his sights on one of the toughest exams in India, the IIT-JEE. His hard work paid off as he secured an impressive 992nd rank overall and 4th rank in the physically disabled category. This achievement earned him a place at IIT Madras, where he pursued a B.Tech degree.

During his journey, Naresh encountered people who believed in him. On a train journey, a man named Sundar offered to pay his hostel fees, and the hospital that treated him covered his college tuition.

After completing his degree, Naresh received job offers from several leading companies. He chose to join Google as a software engineer, fulfilling a dream that once seemed impossible.

Naga Naresh Karutura’s story is a testament to the power of resilience and determination, his journey inspires us all to never give up, no matter how difficult life may seem.