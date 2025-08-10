Meet man, IIT grad who left Rs 2.5 lakh salary job to crack civil services exam, topped UPSC exam with AIR 1,

IPS Aditya Srivastav achieved All India Rank 1 in UPSC exam 2023. UPSC topper Aditya Srivastav cracked UPSC twice and left Rs 2.3 lakh per month at Goldman Sachs for UPSC.

UPSC is one of the toughest exam in the country for which some aspirants even prepare for years but even then, many of them fail to clear the prestigious exam that selects candidates for the next batch of civil servants every year. Those who clear the exam become IAS, IPS, IRS officers, and other high-ranking officials as well. However, topping the exam is beyond anyone’s dreams, but those who turn this into a reality not only make the country proud but also inspire others to do so. IPS Aditya Srivastav achieved All India Rank 1 in UPSC exam 2023.

Who is Aditya Srivastav?

Aditya studied BTech from IIT Kanpur and also has MTech degree. He has always been a bright student since his school days. He studied from Lucknow’s CMS, Aliganj branch, and passed his Class 12 with 95% marks. He immediately started preparation for JEE Advanced soon after his Class 10 exams. He passed the JEE Advanced in 2014 and got admission in IIT Kanpur. After he completed his graduation, he secured job as an analyst in one of the top MNC financial company and investment bank based in US, Goldman Sachs with a salary of Rs 2.5 lakh per month. However, he left the job almost 1 and half years later to prepare for UPSC.

Aditya Srivastav’s UPSC journey

He attempted UPSC for the first time in 2021 in which he failed in prelims. In 2022 he achieved an impressive AIR 136 and was selected for IPS. He continued to prepare and attempted UPSC exam for the third time in 2023 which he cleared with AIR 1 and Aditya Srivastav became UPSC topper.

After success, Aditya tweeted, "This has been a journey I'll treasure forever. Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who stood by me every step of the way. Dreams do come true." He also wrote, "One day, after years of hard work and struggles, this will hit you in the most beautiful way..!!