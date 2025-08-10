Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bengaluru to Belagavi in just 8 hours: New Vande Bharat train to improve connectivity between Bengaluru and North Karnataka; check timings, fare, stops

Meet man, IIT grad who left Rs 2.5 lakh salary job to crack civil services exam, topped UPSC exam with AIR 1,

IPL 2026 trade window explained: How player transfers work, key dates, rules, here's all you need to know

This actor refused to work with Salman Khan for 23 years; their rivalry started due to...; his name is...

Weather Update: Mumbai to receive light to moderate rain, wet spell to continue in Delhi-NCR till…

Big Boost for Indian Railways Passengers: Railways’ upgraded system books 1 lakh tickets per minute, updates advance booking rules

Good News for Passengers, Indian Railways offers festive season discounts on..., starting from…

Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem, reason is...

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kishtwar's Dul area

The Price of Peace: Is Ukraine being sold in Alaska?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bengaluru to Belagavi in just 8 hours: New Vande Bharat train to improve connectivity between Bengaluru and North Karnataka; check timings, fare, stops

Bengaluru to Belagavi in just 8 hours: New Vande Bharat train to improve...

Meet man, IIT grad who left Rs 2.5 lakh salary job to crack civil services exam, topped UPSC exam with AIR 1,

Meet man, IIT grad who left Rs 2.5 lakh salary job to crack civil services exam,

IPL 2026 trade window explained: How player transfers work, key dates, rules, here's all you need to know

IPL 2026 trade window explained: How player transfers work, key dates, rules, he

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet man, IIT grad who left Rs 2.5 lakh salary job to crack civil services exam, topped UPSC exam with AIR 1,

IPS Aditya Srivastav achieved All India Rank 1 in UPSC exam 2023. UPSC topper Aditya Srivastav cracked UPSC twice and left Rs 2.3 lakh per month at Goldman Sachs for UPSC.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 12:51 PM IST

Meet man, IIT grad who left Rs 2.5 lakh salary job to crack civil services exam, topped UPSC exam with AIR 1,
IPS Aditya Srivastav achieved All India Rank 1 in UPSC exam 2023

TRENDING NOW

UPSC is one of the toughest exam in the country for which some aspirants even prepare for years but even then, many of them fail to clear the prestigious exam that selects candidates for the next batch of civil servants every year. Those who clear the exam become IAS, IPS, IRS officers, and other high-ranking officials as well. However, topping the exam is beyond anyone’s dreams, but those who turn this into a reality not only make the country proud but also inspire others to do so. IPS Aditya Srivastav achieved All India Rank 1 in UPSC exam 2023.

Who is Aditya Srivastav?

Aditya studied BTech from IIT Kanpur and also has MTech degree. He has always been a bright student since his school days. He studied from Lucknow’s CMS, Aliganj branch, and passed his Class 12 with 95% marks. He immediately started preparation for JEE Advanced soon after his Class 10 exams. He passed the JEE Advanced in 2014 and got admission in IIT Kanpur. After he completed his graduation, he secured job as an analyst in one of the top MNC financial company and investment bank based in US, Goldman Sachs with a salary of Rs 2.5 lakh per month. However, he left the job almost 1 and half years later to prepare for UPSC.

Aditya Srivastav’s UPSC journey

He attempted UPSC for the first time in 2021 in which he failed in prelims. In 2022 he achieved an impressive AIR 136 and was selected for IPS. He continued to prepare and attempted UPSC exam for the third time in 2023 which he cleared with AIR 1 and Aditya Srivastav became UPSC topper.

After success, Aditya tweeted, "This has been a journey I'll treasure forever. Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who stood by me every step of the way. Dreams do come true." He also wrote, "One day, after years of hard work and struggles, this will hit you in the most beautiful way..!! 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shubman Gill's Test jersey sold for highest price at auction, was sold for Rs..., Bumrah, Jadeja’s jersey fetched Rs...
Shubman Gill's Test jersey sold for highest price at auction, was sold for Rs...
US issues BIG statement on India after Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs, says, 'strategic partner...will continue...'
US issues BIG statement on India after Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs...
J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kishtwar's Dul area
J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kishtwar
Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie: 'He hasn't done...'
Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Coolie
Amid heavy rains, wall collapses in Delhi's Jaitpur, 7 killed, several injured
Amid heavy rains, wall collapses in Delhi's Jaitpur, 7 killed
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE