Education

Meet man, IIT Delhi alumnus, who left high-paying job in London and retired at 33 with salary of…

The IIT graduate left London and retired in India due to lower burn rate and to spend more time with his parents. He aims to settle in India and support his family.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 09:48 AM IST

IIT graduates are leading a few of the biggest tech companies across the globe. These Indian geniuses are often poached by multinational giants right from IITs around India. IIT graduates are known for their vision, hardwork and skills. While many IIT graduates keep hustling to go higher in the corporate ladder, a few have different priorities. In the past few years, there have been several instances where IIT graduates left high-paying jobs to take an early retirement and one such story is now going viral all over the internet. IIT Delhi alumnus ‘Ish’ with X handle @is_that_ish, has shared his story of how he made the decision to retire at 33 after 11 years of work experience. 

According to his Reddit post, he “graduated from IIT Delhi in EE/CS in 2012. Worked in an investment bank as a quant for 4 years in Bangalore. Then with another investment bank for 5 years in London. Then was in Tech for ~2 years also in London.”  The IIT graduate has also mentioned that his salary in 2012 was Rs 35 lakh and when he decided to retire, he salary was around Rs 3.69 crore.

“Mid last year I decided to move back to India. Realized I could make 2Cr+ annually. However, given how low the burn rate in India was going to be, I felt it was the best time to do something bigger with life and hang my employee hat.” he added.

The IIT graduate left London and retired in India due to lower burn rate and to spend more time with his parents. He aims to settle in India and support his family. Apart from this, he has a vision to back the country with focus on the underprivileged children. Drastic deterioration in culture and economy are few of the reasons that he has listed for leaving London.

In the coming years, the IIT graduate wants to start a family with his partner and write a book on things that he feels our education system is failing to teach us.

