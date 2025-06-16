His motivation to enter public service stemmed from his father, Sanwar Mal Verma, an IAS officer who held the position of Director of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department in Rajasthan.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE), administered by the Union Public Service Commission, stands as a highly esteemed and fiercely contested examination in India. Held annually, it serves to select candidates for prominent administrative roles, including IAS, IPS, and IFS. The examination has been divided into three stages: Preliminary, Mains, and Interview, designed to assess a candidate's knowledge, analytical capabilities, and decision-making acumen. It is widely regarded as the pathway to India's elite civil services. Today, in this article, we will tell you about IAS officer Kanishak Katria who not only cracked UPSC exams but also topped it with AIR 1.

The examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, is recognized as one of the most challenging in India due to the intense competition and the comprehensive syllabus. Reportedly, a young IIT graduate, left his high-paying job of Rs 1 crore, pursued his aspiration of becoming an IAS officer and achieved AIR 1 on his initial attempt.

Who is IAS Kanishak Kataria?

Kanishak Kataria, born on September 26, 1992, hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan and he has completed his schooling from Kota’s St. Paul’s Sr. Sec. School. Kanishak Kataria was always good in studies and he got 44th rank in the IIT JEE 2010. He went to Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay completed his B.Tech with Honours in Computer Science and Engineering and Minors in Applied Statistics.

In 2009, he secured AIR 1 in the 11th National Science Olympiad and ranked second in the International Mathematics Olympiad. He was also a recipient of the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Scholarship in 2009 and the NTSE Scholarship in 2008.

About Kanishak Katria's Rs 1 crore job

He subsequently secured a well-compensated position at Samsung in South Korea. Despite earning a salary of Rs 1 crore, Kanishak harbored a long-term ambition to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

How Kanishak decided to become an IAS officer?

Kanishak Kataria achieved the top position in the Civil Services Examination in 2018. His motivation to enter public service stemmed from his father, Sanwar Mal Verma, an IAS officer who held the position of Director of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department in Rajasthan.

Kanishak Katria's UPSC score

In the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018, Kanishak Kataria scored 942 marks in the written test and 179 marks in the personality test, resulting in a total of 1121 marks. He successfully cleared the examination with mathematics as his optional subject.

Where IAS Kanishak Kataria is currently posted?

Kanishak Kataria is currently promoted and posted as the new Joint Secretary, Department of Personnel (DoP), Government of Rajasthan in Jaipur.