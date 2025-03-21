Shubham Kumar who hails from Bihar’s Katihar has indeed an inspirational story behind his massive success. He cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in 2020 with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 1.

The stories of toppers in the field of education are indeed inspiring as they learn life’s important lessons through the challenges, they face in reaching this height. Shubham Kumar who hails from Bihar’s Katihar has indeed an inspirational story behind his massive success.

Who is Shubham Kumar

Shubham Kumar an Indian Administrative (IAS) Officer cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in 2020 with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 1. His village is Kumhari Kadwa in Bihar’s Katihar district. He spent the majority of his life in Bihar’s small village. He did his initial schooling from a village school but completed his secondary education from Vidya Vihar Residential School in Purnia’s Parora and the remaining senior secondary schooling was done from Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Bokaro, Jharkhand.

Shubham Kumar's UPSC success

To pursue a career in engineering, Kumar started preparing for the entrance test and was able to score 219th rank and got an entry in the prestigious IIT Bombay and pursued civil engineering. Later, he started summer research intern in Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana in May 2017. The next year, he gave first attempt to UPSC CSE but failed. In 2019, he attempted the UPSC CSE exam for the second time and secured 290th rank and got selected in the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS). While receiving the IDAS training at the National Academy of Defence Financial Management Institute (NADFM) he attempted UPSC for the third time and this time he cleared the UPSC CSE 2020 as a topper.