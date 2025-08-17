Meet man, IIT alumnus, who failed UPSC five times, became IPS officer, then IAS in sixth attempt, he is from...., AIR is...

Vishal Narwade showed grit and determination by giving all the six attempts at UPSC exam and in sixth attempt he became an IAS officer. He left IPS to fulfill his journey to become an IAS officer.

Cracking the UPSC exam is not a cakewalk, it requires years of hard work and even luck. However, if one is determined and mentally strong, they can make anything possible. This is portrayed by Vishal Narwade who did not stop until he achieved his dream-becoming a civil servant. Vishal Narwade took it as a challenge and even after failing five times, did not give up and finally achieved his goal by becoming an IAS officer on his sixth and last attempt.

Who is Vishal Narwade?

Vishal Narwade was born and raised in the Latur district of Maharashtra. He attended school in his home district of Latur after which he completed his graduation, B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, from the prestigious IIT Jabalpur. However, during his engineering studies his mind leaned towards building a career in civil services and he quickly started preparing for the UPSC exam.

After his graduation, Vishal continued his studies and gave as many as four attempts at UPSC exam. A person can make a maximum of six attempts. Despite facing troubles and struggling hard to clear the exam, Vishal continued in his journey to test his fate. He finally achieved success in clearing the exam and became an IPS officer in 2016. However, his ultimate goal was to become an IAS officer and so he worked even harder and finally was able to realise his dream by cracking the UPSC exam in his sixth attempt in 2019, three years after becoming an IPS officer. He secured AIR 91.





